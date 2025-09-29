Those Grocery Store Apples You Just Bought Might Be Over A Year Old (Yes, Really)

When you pick up fruit from the fresh produce section of the supermarket, you'd think you're getting, well, "fresh" produce — but when it comes to apples, this isn't always the case. Apples in U.S. supermarkets are largely a fall harvest, picked in late summer through mid fall (depending on variety and region). But outside of those windows, you'll typically still see American apples on the shelves, and those apples may have been in storage for months or even close to a year, thanks to advanced storage techniques.

After harvest, apples are cooled quickly — ideally within 24 hours — to near-freezing and high relative humidity to slow down their ripening and prevent water loss. Apples are often stored in controlled atmosphere (sometimes called CA) settings, where oxygen is reduced and carbon dioxide increased, which slows ethylene production. Ethylene is the hormone that makes fruit ripen, so by keeping it down, the apples stay firm and tart for months, forestalling much of their aging and decay (beyond apples, keeping produce cool is generally a good idea to prevent fast ripening). That lack of oxygen also kills off insects and prevents mold from growing, another obvious plus if you're trying to keep apples good for months at a time.

Some varieties (including Red Delicious, Rome Beauty, and Golden Delicious) store well for long periods, up to 10 to 12 months, without severe quality loss. So yes: Those apples in winter might have been picked in fall, shipped into a cold store, and gently preserved until they reach your produce aisle.