The Store-Bought Staple That Makes Homemade Gnocchi A Breeze

If you've ever fancied making homemade pasta, gnocchi is a good place to start (as is this simple two-ingredient spinach pasta). Forming little pillows of gnocchi doesn't require specialized equipment like a pasta maker. Instead, you simply roll the dough into a rope, cut it into one-inch sections, and give the pieces a quick roll on the back of a fork to make little grooves for the sauce to cling to. The only part of making gnocchi that requires a bit of elbow grease is integrating the potatoes into the dough.

Making a workable dough that is easy to handle involves ricing boiled potatoes into a fine, lump-free mash. Fortunately, there is a way to circumvent boiling, peeling, and mashing spuds by simply using store-bought instant mashed potatoes. This little trick considerably brings down prep time (to less than half an hour!). Plus, using instant mashed potatoes ensures you always get great gnocchi since you don't have to deal with seasonal and varietal differences, as is the case with fresh potatoes. Instead, all you have to focus on is getting the perfect dough consistency by using the right amount of flour, which ensures the gnocchi doesn't turn too doughy and is perfectly light and pillowy.

Dan Pelosi, author of the new cookbook "Let's Party: Recipes and Menus for Celebrating Every Day," gave Chowhound some exclusive insights about getting gnocchi dough right. "The correct texture will be smooth, pliable, and a bit tacky — not sticky," he explains, before delving into how to repurpose mashed potatoes into gnocchi.