Gnocchi Turning Out Too Doughy? Here's What Might Be Wrong

Gnocchi is a deeply underrated pasta — unique in its texture and method of preparation when compared to other popular pasta shapes such as rigatoni, fusilli, or longer shapes like tagliolini (which is great for butter-based sauces). That said, if we're being pedantic, gnocchi's not even pasta at all. It's for this reason, perhaps, that it's not too often seen in home kitchens outside of Italy. That really shouldn't be the case, though, because fresh gnocchi is as easy to make as it is delicious. A common frustration for home cooks who do give this dumpling a go is the texture. Good gnocchi should be light and fluffy — not al dente like other pastas, and certainly not doughy or gummy. But achieving this texture can be a challenge.

To find out more about how to guarantee perfectly pillowy gnocchi every time, we spoke exclusively to Luca Corazzina, chef de cuisine at Olio e Più. According to him, the secret to perfect gnocchi is all in the ratio of flour to potato you use in the dough. If you weren't aware, gnocchi is most often made with potato, which is mashed and added to the dough, giving it that trademark softness and a lovely flavor, but things getting all gummy is usually the result of using too much flour. "Use just enough flour to bring the dough together," Corazzina told us. "Too much and it becomes heavy." That excess flour makes the dough too dense, packing it with gluten and preventing it from taking on the softness that gnocchi is known for.