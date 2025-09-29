The Scent To Watch Out For When Selecting Quality Sushi

When it comes to sushi, "fishy" could be an accurate description of the contents, but it shouldn't describe how they smell. In fact, Namiko Hirasawa Chen exclusively tells Chowhound that "fresh sushi should have almost no smell — just a clean, delicate hint of the ocean." Chen is the creator of Just One Cookbook, where she has shares recipes for things like sushi rice and simple temaki sushi (among others). She's also the creator of JOC Goods, a curated selection of Japanese tableware and kitchenware. Safe to say, Chen knows a thing or two about sushi and how to identify its quality from scent.

She went on to tell us that strong fishy or sour, pungent, and ammonia-like smells are a good indicator that your sushi isn't fresh. "However," Chen clarifies, "not every strong smell is a red flag — some fish, seaweed, or fermented ingredients naturally have distinct aromas. The real warning sign is when the odor feels sour or unpleasant in a way that doesn't match the ingredient." And while it may feel awkward, if you've ordered sushi at a restaurant, it's best to ask the chef directly if you have a concern about the quality of your sushi, she says.

Another caveat is that sushi is often served alongside other ingredients that do have a stronger odor. "The aroma of sushi is also shaped by the ingredients that accompany it," Chen explains. "High-quality nori brings a rich, toasty fragrance, seasoned rice vinegar adds a tangy-sweet note to the sushi rice, and wasabi contributes a sharp, pungent kick." These smells should all be pleasant and natural, however. It is the sour, unpleasant smells that indicate spoilage.