The Ultimate Swap For A Vegetarian Take On The Classic Tuna Salad

Chickpea salads are simple to prepare, making them an ideal option for foodies transitioning to a vegetarian diet and looking for easy, fulfilling plant-based meals to make at home. But even simple recipes come with guidelines, so keep a few tips in mind to get the most out of this deceptively not-fishy chickpea salad.

For starters, consider the differences between fresh and canned chickpeas. Freshly cooked chickpeas have a creamier texture and a more noticeable taste than their canned counterparts. However, they require some work. To prepare them for a faux tuna salad, you'll want to soak the beans overnight to soften them for easier digestion before simmering them in a pot to complete the textural transformation. Canned chickpeas, on the other hand, are much more convenient and time-friendly. Just pop the can, give them a rinse, and integrate them into your not-so-tuna salad. If possible, opt for sodium-free canned chickpeas to prevent an overly salty taste that distracts from the delicate and nuanced flavor of the dish's ingredients.

Although it's not necessary, removing the transparent skins from chickpeas facilitates a creamier "tuna" salad. Although it only requires some solid pinching and pulling skills, it can take a while to remove them all, so don't worry about this trick if you need a meal on the fly. Pulsing your ingredients in a food processor can also smooth out the texture of the dish well enough while eliminating the time it takes to chop, slice, and dice your go-to tuna salad fixings.

Tuna salad might not be a viable option for hungry vegetarians, but a chickpea salad is the perfect dupe. And if you have leftovers, use any remaining garbanzo beans to make a 3-bean vegetarian chili.