The Ultimate Swap For A Vegetarian Take On The Classic Tuna Salad
A tuna salad is a timeless and delicious lunch dish that quickly comes together by chopping and dicing veggies, cracking open a can of tuna, and mixing everything together with your favorite binding condiment. But because its central ingredient is seafood, tuna salad is off-limits for vegetarians. However, plant-based foodies can enjoy a faux tuna salad that tastes like the real deal by using chickpeas in place of canned fish.
Chickpeas are packed with protein, fiber, healthy fats, and essential vitamins and minerals, ensuring that you're still getting the same nourishing benefits you would from a tuna salad. When mashed, chickpeas take on a similar consistency to tuna, boasting a tender texture that maintains a substantial, fatty bite. These versatile beans have a mild enough flavor to take on the taste of classic tuna salad fixings like red onion, cucumbers, celery, and citrus juice, ensuring a well-rounded, satisfying dish that mimics the original without compromise. And, like canned tuna, chickpeas are an affordable food that won't make this vegetarian and vegan-friendly recipe a bank-breaking bonanza.
Tips for making a chickpea tuna salad
Chickpea salads are simple to prepare, making them an ideal option for foodies transitioning to a vegetarian diet and looking for easy, fulfilling plant-based meals to make at home. But even simple recipes come with guidelines, so keep a few tips in mind to get the most out of this deceptively not-fishy chickpea salad.
For starters, consider the differences between fresh and canned chickpeas. Freshly cooked chickpeas have a creamier texture and a more noticeable taste than their canned counterparts. However, they require some work. To prepare them for a faux tuna salad, you'll want to soak the beans overnight to soften them for easier digestion before simmering them in a pot to complete the textural transformation. Canned chickpeas, on the other hand, are much more convenient and time-friendly. Just pop the can, give them a rinse, and integrate them into your not-so-tuna salad. If possible, opt for sodium-free canned chickpeas to prevent an overly salty taste that distracts from the delicate and nuanced flavor of the dish's ingredients.
Although it's not necessary, removing the transparent skins from chickpeas facilitates a creamier "tuna" salad. Although it only requires some solid pinching and pulling skills, it can take a while to remove them all, so don't worry about this trick if you need a meal on the fly. Pulsing your ingredients in a food processor can also smooth out the texture of the dish well enough while eliminating the time it takes to chop, slice, and dice your go-to tuna salad fixings.
Tuna salad might not be a viable option for hungry vegetarians, but a chickpea salad is the perfect dupe. And if you have leftovers, use any remaining garbanzo beans to make a 3-bean vegetarian chili.