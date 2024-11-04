The One Ingredient That Makes Cucumber Sandwiches Even Better

Some of the best inspiration for new food combos can be found in old food combos. Take the classic peanut butter and pickle sandwich, for instance. It pairs a tangy ingredient with a gooey sweet-and-salty condiment to make all-around perfection on two slices of bread. Now, swap out the pickle for cucumber slices to create a peanut butter and cucumber sandwich, a nostalgia-inducing dish that gives a nod to some of your favorite international cuisines.

The cucumbers are a no-brainer here, given that pickles are, well, pickled cucumbers, usually Kirby or mini-English cukes, though not always. Starting with un-pickled cucumbers gives sandwich lovers more of that fresh-from-the-garden crunch that the best cukes have. Cucumbers are naturally on the sweet side and have a high water content, so they bring bursts of freshness to your sandwich that dill pickles don't. And, as if all this doesn't already sound yummy enough, some savvy peanut butter and cucumber sandwich fans smear on a dab of butter on the bread as, perhaps, an homage to the classic English cucumber sandwich.