What Actually Makes Tea Sandwiches Unique?

Tiny and crustless, tea sandwiches play a central role in a traditional afternoon tea party. Their size — usually only two- or three-bites big – invite partygoers to sample a variety of sandwiches during the gathering. Given that items like croissants, finger cakes, and scones flank the sides of the party spread, you're unlikely to leave the table hungry even with such diminutive fare. However, it is important to remember to eat the savory stuff first. In other words, no eating the cookies before cucumbers.

Although nearly any type of stuffing works inside this dainty little finger food, some flavors are more common on the tea party spread than others. Crustless cucumber sandwiches served on white bread are often synonymous with tea parties as are chicken or egg salad and smoked salmon. Other popular choices include shrimp or crab salad that's been freshened up with a slathering of softened cream cheese or mayo and a selection of meat and cheese sandwiches, like ham and Brie. Other less common options include asparagus and butter, country paté, and smoked turkey and apples. In general, the fillings are light and often feature only one or two ingredients, so keep it simple.

Finally, it's common to have mayo, butter, or cream cheese that covers the whole piece of bread all the way to the edge. The easiest way to achieve this is to make the sandwiches with crusts on. Cut the crusts off once the sandwiches are done, and you'll have condiments stretching from end to end on the bread.