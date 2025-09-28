The Kentucky Motel That Turned Comfort Food Into A Culinary Landmark
On the southwestern edge of Kentucky, near to the northern border of Tennessee, there is a place so charming, sprawling, and resplendent with delicious treats, that you may never wish to leave. This place is called Patti's 1880's Settlement. You may broadly categorize Patti's 1880's Settlement as a restaurant, but it is so, so much more than that. In fact, Patti's 1880's contains not one, but two restaurants, along with a cluster of gift shops, activities, a wedding chapel, and more. Each building on the sprawling settlement is set to a theme, and many buildings resemble those of the 19th century, giving the attraction an old-timey vibe that is incredibly charming.
Think of it as a more decked out, immersive take on the ever-popular, nostalgia-tinged Cracker Barrel, which blends down home style food with rustic decor and an expansive gift shop. This is not to say that Patti's 1880's is a run-of-the-mill roadside attraction. No, it's so much more than that; it is a landmark business founded by one family, who started the destination from humble origins as a roadside motel.
The restaurant that would become Patti's 1880's Settlement first opened in 1977, an endeavor started by Bill and Patti Tullar. The restaurant, called Hamburger Patti's Ice Cream Parlor, operated out of a roadside motel that the two owned. Through the decades, additions were added on, including a miniature golf course. Eventually, in the 1990s, its name was changed to fit its new theming, and so Patti's 1880's was born.
More about this Kentucky classic
Patti's 1880's Settlement is more than just a kitsch roadside attraction, however. It's a certified Kentucky staple, as essential as Churchill Downs, charred oak bourbon, and the refreshing mint julep (served in a silver cup, of course). It is notable not just for its large size, many attractions, stellar theming, and extensive menus, but also for the fact that it exists as such a landmark within a relatively sparsely populated area of the state. In fact, the town in which it is located has a population under 500 people. This makes Patti's 1880's Settlement's large size and status as a popular tourist attraction quite the buoy to the region, and it has inspired thousands to visit the beautiful, waterfront town. This also makes Patti's 1880's Settlement's decades-long expansion even more impressive.
Even more impressive, however, is the fact that Patti's 1880's Settlement was able to recover from a disastrous fire. In 2018, a fire swept across Patti's, and though it was contained, the Kentucky staple was forced to close until 2019 for reconstruction. Since its re-opening, Patti's has been just as vital as it was before its temporary closing, offering such iconic dishes as its strawberry butter, flower pot bread, extra thick pork chops, and decadent pies. You might have heard of some of the pies spawned from Patti's, including sawdust pie and the lesser known but equally as delicious boatsinker pie, which has a buttery, chocolate-y filling that will have you considering a move to the bluegrass state, if only for the pie.
A taste of Patti's at home
So let's say you want to get a taste of what Patti's 1880's Settlement has to offer without making the drive over to Kentucky (though if you do make a visit, you can stay in one of several hotels operated by the owners of Patti's). You can still get a sample of what Patti's has to offer, because Patti's 1880's Settlement offers some of its most iconic treats for sale online. On the Patti's website, you can purchase bottles of Patti's seasoning and Patti's sauce, along with a flower pot bread making kit. Not just this, but for those truly devoted to the Patti's lifestyle, you can purchase Christmas ornaments that resemble the restaurant's iconic food dishes.
If this still doesn't satisfy your Patti's cravings, you can always try your hand at making one of their famous pies. Sawdust pie, for example, is relatively easy to make, consisting of a pie shell and a filling of egg whites, graham cracker crumbs, coconut, and chopped pecans. It is topped with whipped cream and sliced bananas and is a perfectly cozy, sweet treat. Boatsinker pie is another iconic Patti's pie that you can make at home. It is a chocolate pie made with corn syrup that is fudgy, rich, and absolutely delicious. Or, you could try your hand at making a batch of Patti's strawberry butter (most often served alongside the flower pot bread).