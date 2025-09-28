The Kentucky Motel That Turned Comfort Food Into A Culinary Landmark

On the southwestern edge of Kentucky, near to the northern border of Tennessee, there is a place so charming, sprawling, and resplendent with delicious treats, that you may never wish to leave. This place is called Patti's 1880's Settlement. You may broadly categorize Patti's 1880's Settlement as a restaurant, but it is so, so much more than that. In fact, Patti's 1880's contains not one, but two restaurants, along with a cluster of gift shops, activities, a wedding chapel, and more. Each building on the sprawling settlement is set to a theme, and many buildings resemble those of the 19th century, giving the attraction an old-timey vibe that is incredibly charming.

Think of it as a more decked out, immersive take on the ever-popular, nostalgia-tinged Cracker Barrel, which blends down home style food with rustic decor and an expansive gift shop. This is not to say that Patti's 1880's is a run-of-the-mill roadside attraction. No, it's so much more than that; it is a landmark business founded by one family, who started the destination from humble origins as a roadside motel.

The restaurant that would become Patti's 1880's Settlement first opened in 1977, an endeavor started by Bill and Patti Tullar. The restaurant, called Hamburger Patti's Ice Cream Parlor, operated out of a roadside motel that the two owned. Through the decades, additions were added on, including a miniature golf course. Eventually, in the 1990s, its name was changed to fit its new theming, and so Patti's 1880's was born.