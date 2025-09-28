The Hilarious Prank Elvis Presley Played On His Friends Using McDonald's Gift Certificates

The King of Rock and Roll was known, amongst a long list of other traits and quirks, to be a prankster. Often, the fielders of Elvis Presley's humor were those whom he was around the most — his entourage. The Memphis Mafia, as his inner circle was called, was also showered with lavish gifts, with Elvis famously buying cars, bikes, jewelry, and more for those closest to him, supplemented with hefty cash bonuses during the holidays. In fact, he even bought his maid-turned-cook, Mary Jenkins, who made Elvis' favorite foods personally for over a decade, a three-bedroom home. Not just any cook, it is Jenkins who, after multiple failed trials, perfected what became the king's iconic fried banana and peanut butter sandwich, second only to Elvis' favorite sandwich, which used an entire loaf of bread.

The King's love for food, gifting, and pranks intersected one holiday season when his entourage got quite the opposite of the lavish gifts they expected. For Christmas, after hearing members of his entourage discussing their holiday bonus, Elvis got them McDonald's gift certificates. Considering the opulent gifts that were the norm, this might've been acceptable if he'd gotten his entourage something like, say, the elusive McGold Card, which entitles holders to free McDonald's meals for life. Instead, the gift certificates Elvis gave his entourage, seemingly in lieu of a Christmas bonus, were worth just 50 cents! There was probably some (slightly nervous) laughter all around, but the usual expensive gifts followed the prank.