The Story Behind McDonald's Elusive McGold Cards

For a chain that's as easily accessible as McDonald's is, the company thrives on the draw of the exclusive and limited. From limited-time desserts to adult Happy Meals with a catch, the strategy of making items more limited has paid off time and time again. It isn't just limited to food either; even certain international McDonald's locations are considered exclusive for their one-of-a-kind appearances. For many, the ultimate exclusive McDonald's item is the McGold Card.

This solid metal card grants the holder a lifetime of free McDonald's meals, which translates to two meals per week for 50 years, and is extremely rare. Just how many people have a McGold card is unknown, although the first one was traced back to a philanthropist named Larry Crandell, who received his card in 2014 as a birthday gift.

The exact means of how one gets a McGold Card is unfortunately up to chance and requires a lot of luck. Some locations have given a few away, and even fewer have been given by the entire company. McDonald's has also opened up giveaways for the card on occasion via its app, most recently in 2022.