How College Dining Halls Actually Work

College dining halls are a food service category unto themselves, serving thousands of hungry students across the country every day who rely on them for every meal. To get an inside look at what makes them run, Chowhound chatted with Beth Emery, director of dining services at Boston College. Recently, her team was recognized at the 2025 National Association of College and University Food Services awards, winning the grand prize for Catering Program of the Year and bronze for Most Innovative Dining Program.

Unlike in decades past, many colleges have moved away from contracting with the "big three" food service companies of Aramark, Sodexo, and Compass Group, in a concentrated effort to own and operate their own food service programs. This college dining shift has been precipitated by students who have become more food savvy, calling for fare that is healthier, fresher, and more locally sourced. Emery exclusively shared that Boston College's dining program is fully self-run and that "each dining location operates like an individual restaurant with onsite managers and employees supported by our senior leadership team. "

Colleges across the nation put a lot of thought into developing meals that will resonate with their students. On-site managers typically coordinate with chefs or production managers to create menus that cycle every three to five weeks, and around February is when most colleges start planning new menus. Emery says "we review our current menus and determine what was popular, consider what new menu ideas have been tested... and what we want to add to the menu." Boston College leadership even takes field trips to local eateries to scout food trends and popular items.