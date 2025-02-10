How To Eat The Same Meals Every Day Without Getting Bored

Variety may be the spice of life for some people, but for others it's just an inconvenience. It's hard enough for many folks to actually eat three meals a day, let alone figure out and prepare unique recipes for each breakfast, lunch, and dinner. That's one reason some busy eaters opt to eat the same few dishes every day. Aside from simplifying meal prep, a repetitive diet can also be helpful if you're trying to establish healthier eating habits, since getting comfortable chowing on the same plate of peppers and hummus every day is easier than figuring out 20 different nutritious snacks. As long as you're getting the proper vitamins and minerals, the only downside to eating the same meals every day is getting bored with your food. Fortunately, that can be avoided with small, simple tweaks to your regular recipes, like using different spices or switching up how certain ingredients are prepared.

Perhaps the quickest way to mix up your daily meals is to swap out seasonings. You can give tuna salad more character with the right seasoning blend. Or, if your usual dinner is a chicken and rice bowl with Mexican-inspired spices like oregano, cayenne, and oregano, opting instead for garlic, ginger, and five-spice powder will transform into something more reminiscent of Asian cuisine. A well-stocked spice cabinet with plenty of seasoning blends is one of the most reliable ways to upgrade any dish, especially one that has gotten boring.