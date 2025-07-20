The Coffee Brands Served By Every Major US Airline
Airline coffee is one of those necessary evils that most frequent fliers have signed their souls over for at least once in their lives. Sure, you're not likely to find a luxurious French-pressed bougie coffee while flying several thousand feet in the sky. But if you're dozing on a red-eye flight, whittling away the minutes while the last dregs of your body's circadian rhythm struggle to keep you upright, a cup of joe is water in the proverbial sky desert. While most airlines are able to provide you with some coffee service along with the other benefits of your airline ticket, others are a little more stingy and will charge you for a decent demitasse.
The quality of the coffee will vary depending on the airline you're planning on flying with, as well as the quality of the service on board, but we've compiled a comprehensive list for you to consult before you plan your next trip. We'll dive into what you'll be expecting depending on what major U.S. airline you'll be flying, with a little of the history behind some of these partnerships, as well as how the coffee's going to taste if you can get your hands on some, free of charge.
American Airlines: FreshBrew
American Airlines has been battling a somewhat middling reputation lately. Ever since America West executives began managing the airline, the service has somewhat declined compared to what it used to be in the past, when Charles Lindbergh — yes, the Charles Lindbergh — used to fly mail service for the company. However, despite its somewhat lukewarm reputation, American continues to be the largest carrier in the country, offering both domestic and international flights, and remains a constant on plenty of commuters' tickets. If you're a frequent flier between America's major hub cities, chances are that you'll be flying American, which means you'll also be drinking FreshBrew.
Interestingly, American Airlines wasn't always going steady with FreshBrew. In 2010, when American first announced that its in-flight service now included complimentary servings of coffee, its coffee partner at the time was Java City Coffee. The company wanted to emphasize an environmentally responsible angle with this partnership, most likely in response to the critical scrutiny the airline industry was facing due to the amount of emissions it pumped out on a daily basis.
Delta Airlines: Starbucks
Now, these are two brands that you're most likely to recognize out of this list. Delta Airlines is a powerhouse of an airline. Not only is it a populous airline that sees plenty of foot traffic on the daily, but Delta also has a pretty solid reputation with fliers as well. It's consistent with service and satisfaction, it flies you pretty much anywhere that has an airport, and it's partnered with the overwhelmingly popular coffee chain, Starbucks, which brews its coffee exclusively from arabica beans. Now, whenever you fly with Delta, you get complimentary Starbucks coffee alongside your free SunChips during your flight. You've got to appreciate the simpler pleasures in life.
There's an added bonus to this partnership aside from the brand recognition. Delta and Starbucks are partners even on the ground; Delta flyers can earn Delta miles when loading Starbucks gift cards. Every dollar spent at Starbucks is equivalent to one free Delta mile, which means that Starbucks frequenters can rack up a significant amount of Delta miles in no time at all. If you need to travel frequently for your job and simultaneously happen to really enjoy Starbucks in the morning (or evening, you never know), this is a beneficial partnership that'll be perfect for your future airborne commutes. Just be sure that you have both memberships active; trying to accrue miles without a Starbucks membership or vice versa won't work out.
Southwest Airlines: Community Coffee
Given that most airlines have far-reaching origins, going all the way back to the 1920s, Southwest Airlines is a comparative newcomer, with just over 50 years of operation. As such, it's worth noting that this is one of the airline and coffee partnerships where the coffee brand is significantly older than the airline's. Community Coffee has been serving 100% Arabica coffee since 1919, which makes Southwest several decades its junior. But age is just a number, and since their announcement way back in 2016, Southwest and Community Coffee's partnership is one rooted in solidarity, charity, and yes, community.
Outside of serving caffeine to exhausted commuters, Southwest and Community share a noble goal. "For every pound of Community coffee served on a Southwest flight," per Southwest Airlines Investor Relations, "[Southwest] and Community Coffee Company will provide funding to the ECOM Foundation." This foundation is a nonprofit supporting origin producers, specifically Mexican farmers and their families who work on growing the very Arabica coffee beans served on Southwest flights. Southwest fliers will be able to give back to this statistically underprivileged group of essential workers and their communities, including education support programs that will provide support for both children and farmers learning advanced farming techniques. So the next time you fly Southwest, ask for some coffee. Not only is it free, but you'll be supporting a whole community just by drinking that smooth, Community joe.
United Airlines: Illy
United Airlines is another familiar sight on the flight board at your local airport. Named for the country it most frequently flies for, United is another airline that boasts a solid reputation, a steady stream of customers, and a reliable service. To compound its reliability, the airline partnered with another reliable brand, Illy Coffee. If you ever want a delicious, stand-out espresso on your United flight, be sure to fly blue, and you'll get the opportunity to try its canned cold brew. However, be forewarned that the coffee is the only beverage on the menu that isn't free of charge.
Compared to some of the other airline coffee brands we've covered, Illy is a little more on the expensive side. Based on taste alone, it's definitely a premium-priced product, and boy, does its price tag know its worth. If you're a fan of an Italian-style dark roast coffee that leans heavily towards smoky and bold, and you happen to be flying to a major American city at the same time? The next time you book a United ticket, be aware that you have to foot the bill for one of the most authentic Italian coffee brands in the U.S. if you want to give the drink a shot.
Alaska Airlines: Stumptown
Alaska Airlines specializes in flights along the West Coast. If you live a drive away from the Pacific Ocean, you can count on Alaska to fly you up and down the coastline or even across the sea to bid Oceania hello. Given that its headquarters are based in Seattle, it only makes sense that the coffee brand Alaska decided to partner with would also originate in the Pacific Northwest. Stumptown hails from vibrant Portland, Oregon's very own City of Roses.
When announcing its partnership with Alaska Airlines in 2023, Stumptown revealed that it created a custom coffee blend specifically designed to taste good even at 30,000 feet in the sky. Even though it's commonly known that airline food doesn't always taste the best, Stumptown's coffee has been met with positive reviews. Compared to Illy's intense Italian roast, Stumptown's take is a far milder, slightly acidic roast that's perfect for those who prefer a subtler depth to their coffee.
This medium-brew coffee is unique to Portland, home to some of America's best coffee roasters and the pioneer of what's called the third-wave coffee movement, which emphasizes the quality of medium and fruity coffee roasts. As such, Alaska's pleasant service pairs well with Stumptown's West Coast charm in a cup, so it's definitely a partnership worth experiencing the next time you happen to fly to or from the West Coast.
Jetblue Airlines: Dunkin' Original Blend Coffee
It's time for some East Coast love. JetBlue is another common name to see on the flight boards, and while it tends to get painted in a dubious light due to frequent flight delays or cancellations due to the whims of the local weather, the airline boasts unlimited Wi-Fi, relatively new Airbus aircraft, and a steady partnership with the famous Massachusetts-based coffee brand, Dunkin'. If you can manage to secure a flight on JetBlue that doesn't fly over the notoriously inclement and congested northeast, you're in for a smooth experience. The in-flight food isn't anything to sneeze at, either.
JetBlue has been serving Dunkin' coffee for quite some time now. Since 2006, customers have been able to sip on Dunkin's Original Blend coffee during its flights and, five years later, JetBlue began exclusively serving the donut-themed coffee to customers. The partnership has only flourished in the years that followed. Earlier this year, the two companies revealed the latest charming product of their collaboration: A special Airbus A320 plane decked out in the poppy colors of Dunkin's design, named "Brewing Altitude." The seats inside the cabin interiors even get cute little donut-themed cushions. It's a sweet nod to the twenty years the two companies have been going strong together; America may run on Dunkin', but JetBlue flies on it, too.
Spirit Airlines: Juan Valdez Colombian Coffee
Spirit Airlines might be one of the most notorious airlines in America, for no shortage of reasons. The low-base fares are one thing, but the cramped seats, lack of complimentary service, and a charging system that seems to border on extortion, all make for a pretty poor time when flying Spirit. This airline is not meant to be a pleasure cruise, so most folks only book a flight with them if there are truly no other options available. Even the coffee is something you'd have to fork over an egregious amount of money for, so only get that Juan Valdez Colombian Coffee if you really need a pick-me-up on your flight.
Spirit Airlines didn't always serve Juan Valdez. In fact, until recently, Spirit was reported to be serving Brisk Coffee Roasters for your caffeine boost. Brisk RCR was a coffee brand that was known to partner with multiple airlines and cruise ships, but now it seems that Spirit has taken up with Colombia's very own Juan Valdez Coffee. This particular roast is quite sharp, made with robusta beans that contain way more caffeine than the usual Arabica kind. As such, if you find yourself ready to sacrifice more than a few dollars to buy yourself some coffee to stay awake on your rickety flight, a few sips of JV will be sure to keep you wired. If you're a Spirit member, you can get that hot drink for free.
Frontier Airlines: Juan Valdez Colombian Coffee
Frontier Airlines is another one of those discount carriers that will charge you an arm and a leg for cramped seating and no service. While that might not be the most glowing start, you can count on this airline giving you a bare-bones experience, with no frills or extra frippery to your trip than what's necessary. Sure, you might not have any other fallbacks if your Frontier flight is delayed, but it does the job and can get you where you need to be. Similar to Spirit, Frontier will absolutely bill you for in-flight service, but you'll find the same familiar brand on its list of available beverages: Juan Valdez's Colombian Coffee.
We've already covered how Juan Valdez's Colombian Coffee is more potent than most of the other coffee roasts on this list due to the high amount of caffeine found in its robusta beans, so if you don't mind forking over an additional four bucks to get yourself geared up for touchdown, you absolutely have that option. On top of that, Frontier's in-flight menu defines that first purchase as bottomless, which means you get unlimited refills of highly potent, hot, airline coffee. That might be worth the cramped seating after all.
Allegiant Airlines: Dunkin' Iced Coffee
Not everyone in the U.S. hails from bustling epicenters of American culture. Some of us call small towns our homes, and small-town dwellers might be familiar with the pain of driving several hours to find an airport, to visit family or friends across the country. Never fear, however, because Allegiant Airlines makes a point to fly to underserved airports in small or medium-sized cities that don't see as much foot traffic as huge airports such as LAX or JFK. While Allegiant operates on a similar business model to Spirit and Frontier, this particular airline is sure to be a boon for commuters trying to find flights home to their tiny borough. Plus, you can nurse a Dunkin' Iced Coffee on the journey as well.
At five dollars, the prepackaged iced coffee runs one dollar more than both Spirit and Frontier's four-dollar charge for Juan Valdez's Colombian Coffee, but on Allegiant, you have the luxury of choice. Customers can either sip on an original Dunkin' Iced Coffee or the mocha version of the drink. Both are a far cry from Juan Valdez's intense, super-caffeinated flavor, instead skewing a little sweeter and easier in taste. The mocha version of the drink is perfect for iced chocolate lovers, so if you have more of a sweet tooth, the five dollars might be worth it.
Hawaiian Airlines: Lion Coffee
If you need to catch a flight to one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., the titular Hawaiian Airlines has got your back. As the largest operator of commercial flights to and from the island state, Hawaiian Airlines hails all the way back to 1929, when it began its prestigious career with sightseeing flights over Hawaii, almost thirty years before the island became America's 50th state. Today, the airline remains one of America's most popular commercial airlines, and calls the vibrant Honolulu its home. With a history so deeply rooted in the youngest state in the country, which is also famous for producing most of America's homegrown coffee, it only makes sense that the airline serves a Hawaiian-based coffee brand, Lion Coffee.
It may come as a bit of a shock to hear that Lion Coffee did not originate in Hawaii, but rather from the "exotic" city of Toledo, Ohio. Founded in 1864, the brand remains one of the oldest in the business, and it was only when the brand relocated to Honolulu did the island rapidly grow to love the coffee brand and its unique local flavorings. When Hawaiian Airlines partnered with Lion Coffee at the beginning of 2019, the coffee brand even made its own exclusive blend named after the airline in honor of their new relationship. Brewed for a delicious flavor even at high altitudes, the exclusive blend tastes smooth and rich, giving a charming prelude to a Hawaiian vacation.
Sun Country Airlines: Caribou Coffee
Named for temperate, equatorial regions, Sun Country Airlines is another low-cost carrier with a majority of flights frequenting the Caribbean, United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central America. Considered a small step above other budget airlines like Frontier and Spirit, this Midwest-based airline is there for you if you need to get somewhere without blowing all your cash on transport. While it purportedly doesn't have much of a contingency plan when it comes to canceled or delayed flights, Sun Country can get you where you need to go if you have some extra time to spare for delays and such. Plus, the in-flight service includes complimentary movies and free servings of Caribou Coffee, which is a brand also based in America's Midwest.
When the partnership was first announced, Sun Country went the extra step and invested $250,000 to spiff up its coffee service equipment, to ensure that its customers get the best taste possible from Caribou Coffee. Currently, travelers can choose between hot coffee, which is a smooth medium-roast that balances slight acidity and a sweet caramel aftertaste, or a cold-brew canned version. Either way, Sun Country fliers can rest assured that, unlike Spirit or Frontier, they won't have to pay extra to sip on Caribou's offerings.