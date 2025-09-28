Why You Really Shouldn't Drink Alcohol During Extreme Heat

Whether you're sipping a watermelon paloma by the pool, enjoying a cool glass of sauvignon blanc (with a pop of jalapeños for some spice) on a hot summer night, or drinking an ice cold beer at the ball park, summer and alcoholic beverages just seem to go together. However, though cocktails and beer might seem like the perfect way to cool down on a hot day, these refreshing drinks might be responsible for some not-so-savory side effects. To better understand the risks behind drinking in high temps, we reached out to Dr. John Parente, an emergency medicine physician and creator of The Emergency Minute podcast, who gave Chowhound an exclusive lowdown on why you might want to avoid drinking during the dog days of summer.

Essentially, the biggest risk when it comes to drinking in hot weather comes down to dehydration. As Dr. Parente notes, "drinking alcohol does cause dehydration and depletes your electrolytes, like sodium, potassium, and magnesium. Being in extreme heat does the same." Essentially, drinking in extreme heat can double-down on your dehydration. Not just this, but alcohol can actually prevent your body from properly reacting to heat. As Dr. Parente states, "alcohol increases vasodilation (dilation of veins), which increases sweating and speeds up dehydration." He continued, noting that alcohol "also interferes with the hypothalamus, the part of the brain that regulates temperature. So, the body's ability to control temperature and adapt may be diminished." Essentially, alcohol can both dehydrate your body and cause you to overheat. This is a combination that could lead to potentially dangerous health outcomes, so think twice before drinking in hot weather.