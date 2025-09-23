The World's Most Expensive Cheese Comes From An Unexpected Animal

The world's most expensive cheese must come from some rarefied French cow, right? A magical creature roaming pastures and lazily munching on the greenest, sweetest, and most nutritious grass and clover? But that's not the story. The world's most expensive cheese comes from a donkey — a Balkan donkey, in particular. The cheese is called pule, and it can cost as much as $600 a pound.

The reason pule is so expensive is because donkey milk is hard to produce and very rare. For example, a cow can produce anywhere from about 22 liters to even up to 60 liters of milk a day at peak lactation. A female donkey, called a jenny, only produces about 1.5-2 liters of milk per day. The Balkan donkeys that are milked for pule live on a nature reserve in Serbia called Zasavica and there are about 180 of them. These donkeys are smaller in size than an average donkey and they are domesticated. If you want their milk, you must milk them by hand, three times a day, because no machinery currently exists for the large-scale milking of donkeys.

A man named Slobodan Simić came up with the idea of making pule cheese, and it took some work to get it right. After adding goat milk to the mix, a winning ratio was discovered: Pule would be 60% donkey milk and 40% goat milk. The cheese is then aged for a month. Pule is made in pretty much the same fashion as goat cheese, but there are of course some production secrets.