What Exactly Does Goat Milk Taste Like?

Goat milk is popular in many cultures. During a summer trip to Greece or Turkey, you might find yourself trying out a wide range of goat milk products, including cheese, yogurt, and sour cream. Beyond the Mediterranean, it holds just as much culinary importance — India, in particular, produces over 6 million tons a year.

Surely, most of us have tried some goat milk products throughout our lives, whether it was marinated goat cheese on a cheese board or a tangy, creamy pizza topping. But, what does goat milk taste like? While there's a difference between store-bought and fresh goat milk (as there is with all types of milk), it's always rich, creamy, and quite thick. In addition to being a protein and vitamin bomb, it tastes kind of "goaty" — duh, obviously. But, "goaty" is actually a thing. Goat milk's special flavor comes from the milk's unique fatty acids.