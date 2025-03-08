What To Know About Ordering Cheese Online
It's easy to order your groceries for home delivery. Not only can you get it all done in a matter of minutes, you can also get your super specialty shelf-stable items, like barbecue sauce from Amazon. There are monthly wine subscriptions and freshly roasted coffee deliveries to look forward to. But ordering cheese to be shipped to your home is a bit more complicated. It's convenient, for sure, but how long will it take to get there, and will it last in transit?
First of all, think about why you want to order cheese for at-home delivery. If you're merely looking to add variety, it may not be entirely necessary. You can just choose something unique from the grocery store to highlight one cheese on your next cheese board. There's really no need to pack on dozens of expensive cheeses, some of which may go bad before you even finish them. There are also certain cheeses you should avoid for a better charcuterie board, and maybe that's the issue. You may live somewhere without access to specialty cheeses, or you've already exhausted all the local options. So, if you're ready to consider it, what are the pros and cons of ordering cheese online?
Pros of ordering cheese online
Perhaps most importantly, ordering cheese to be shipped to your home is incredibly convenient and it makes for a unique gift. As far as spoilage goes, most online shops properly pack their cheeses in cooler containers with cold packs, which last longer than you may think, often two to three days or more. However, when ordering it's best to ensure that your order will arrive overnight or within 48 hours from a trusted shipper, like DHL, UPS, or FedEx. Some online cheese sellers only offer this expedited shipping option to ensure the delivery arrives fresh.
Buying from a direct-to-customer, small production seller gives you access to super unique and sometimes one-off cheeses with an amount too small to send all the way through the supply chain. So they often only go directly to local shops, online retailers, and subscription programs. You'll also get your cheese at peak ripeness because there are fewer stops within the supply chain. Depending on whether you order directly from a creamery or from a large distributor, you can go incredibly region-specific, or try things from all over the world. You'll get access to products you simply can't find anywhere else and often encounter some incredible prices. You can support independent businesses even if you don't have a local cheese shop or creamery. And when you find a favorite cheese shop on your travels, grab a card — chances are they ship internationally.
Cons of ordering cheese online
This isn't so much about why you shouldn't order cheese online, but what to look out for so you're not disappointed. Take a good look at the website, and make sure everything is super clear about delivery — vague information about shipping and timing may be a red flag. Once shipped, keep tracking your shipment so you're sure to be home when it arrives. Because no matter how well packed, it could spoil if left out in the sun or forgotten until the next day.
Be open to trying new varieties, as certain cheese delivery services may have offerings that are outside your regular flavor palate. If you're not open to new tastes, ordering cheese online may not be for you, because, other than a photo, there's no sensory interaction, whatsoever. That said, don't go too far out of bounds. You don't want to set yourself up for disappointment. That's the one major con, really — there's no sampling online. But if you start to learn a bit about what you like: different milks, styles, and varieties — maybe even keep a cheese journal — it'll be easier to choose new cheeses. With an open mind, open palate, and your eyes on the package tracking, ordering cheese online is a simple and inexpensive way to sample regions and creameries from around the world.