7 Signs That A Chain Restaurant Is Struggling To Stay Open

You've likely already noticed at one point or another that many restaurants are closed on Mondays. They have extra-long hours on the weekends, only to close completely come the start of the workweek. The reason for that is more often than not, people have used Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to live a little more lavishly, leaving Monday as the day to recoup, focus on work, and get that recovery paycheck building. So with fewer people coming in, it makes sense for restaurants to close their doors on a day that's so financially slow.

Following that same logic, restaurants may begin cutting down some of their operational hours if not enough people come in at those times. It could also be from not enough staff being available or even a shortage in necessary supplies, meaning there's simply not enough help or resources around to stay open for the hours they were once advertised to be.

On the other hand, some establishments might take the opposite approach and decide to stay open for longer than usual. This is the road less traveled, but it can, in some cases, create time for more customers to visit. It opens up an opportunity for a new wave of people to begin frequenting the joint if it begins running at a time that they're finally available to go.