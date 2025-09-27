Why Mexican Restaurant Salsa Always Tastes Better Than Homemade

There's nothing quite like the first bite of salsa on a just-fried tortilla chip as you're waiting for your burrito, tacos, or enchiladas to arrive at your table. Try as you might, it can be super tough to recreate at home the salsa that you get at a traditional Mexican restaurant while you're waiting for your order to arrive. Chef Rick Bayless partnered with El Yucateco hot sauce to share Mexican cooking tips — and he spoke exclusively with Chowhound about how you can recreate legit Mexican restaurant-style salsa in your own kitchen.

Bayless says heat is key — and not just when it comes to the spice level of your salsa. "In Mexican cooking, a lot of roasting of vegetables before making a salsa happens, and don't skip that," he recommends. "It's really important, I think, to roast the vegetables and to roast them very well." Using high heat to get a hard char on roasted vegetable can be a game changer.

Believe it or not, one of Bayless' go-to tips when it comes to preparing Mexican salsa is also to ramp up the fat — and he's not talking about butter or oil. "I would say one of the things that I really, really talk about a lot is the use of lard in cooking," says Bayless. "The flavor that you get out of it is just remarkable, so I would say don't be afraid of lard. That's number one." You can use lard to help the flavors of your veggies sing in your salsa. Roast them up with plenty of grease, and you'll increase both the depth and intensity of each vegetable's unique flavors, creating a restaurant-quality result.