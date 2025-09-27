Use This Kitchen Staple Instead Of Oil For Super Shiny And Smooth Baked Goods

One avenue of culinary creativity chefs and bartenders have enjoyed exploring is recreating classic foods in totally different realms — take for example, cocktails, chips, and even ice cream inspired by pizza. Christina Tosi, founder of Milk Bar, partnered with Hellmann's to dream up — and produce — a sweet take on a BLT sandwich. The Mayonnaise-Frosted Sweet Sandwich Kit features mayonnaise frosting, a sweet sandwich bread loaf, and slices of tomato jam. But mayonnaise frosting isn't the only way to use this popular condiment in baked goods. And, although a mayonnaise-frosted sweet sandwich may sound unexpected, it is possible to seamlessly incorporate mayo into any of your favorite recipes, as a clever oil substitute.

When it comes to swapping out oil for the most moist results, Tosi says, "mayo is the best swap. If you think about the makeup of it, it's eggs, it's oil, it's salt, it's sugar." This makes it an all-in-one emulsified version of several ingredients that are typical in baked goods. That said, because mayo contains more than just oil, you will probably need to adjust the other ingredients in your cake. Cut down on the salt or sugar slightly, for example. In fact, "you may not need any acid at all in terms of lemon juice or vinegar or buttermilk to activate your leavening ingredients," Tosi continues. She explains that you can swap out the oil for mayonnaise on a one-to-one ratio; but be sure to make adjustments to the other ingredients as needed. And your end result is a moist bake which stays that way for days: "I bake with mayo because it keeps a cake moist on day two and day three, because that moisture stays in, because it's emulsified," she concludes.