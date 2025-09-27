The Sweet Sugar Swap That Makes Brownies Extra Fudgy

Everyone loves a gooey, fudgy brownie. While there are many tips and tricks to achieve the fudgiest brownies, there is a way to do so that involves one simple ingredient swap. Instead of sweetening your brownies with sugar, use honey instead to create the chewiest brownies you'll ever have. The honey won't change anything significant about the flavor, but it's great for those looking for a natural sweetener and a little extra moisture.

Swapping sugar with honey is a common substitution in baking, although it isn't a perfect trade off. Honey is much sweeter than sugar, so it's important to use less in your recipe to not over-sweeten your brownies. The general rule is ½ or ⅔ cup of honey for 1 cup of sugar. Honey also has a high water content (about 20% of it is water), so reducing your other liquids by a quarter or even a third in your recipe will help to get the perfect texture. Baking with honey can be tricky, and many people claim they struggle with getting good results in their treats. However, following a recipe exactly and using these tips will ensure the best results for your fudgy brownies.