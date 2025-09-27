The Sweet Sugar Swap That Makes Brownies Extra Fudgy
Everyone loves a gooey, fudgy brownie. While there are many tips and tricks to achieve the fudgiest brownies, there is a way to do so that involves one simple ingredient swap. Instead of sweetening your brownies with sugar, use honey instead to create the chewiest brownies you'll ever have. The honey won't change anything significant about the flavor, but it's great for those looking for a natural sweetener and a little extra moisture.
Swapping sugar with honey is a common substitution in baking, although it isn't a perfect trade off. Honey is much sweeter than sugar, so it's important to use less in your recipe to not over-sweeten your brownies. The general rule is ½ or ⅔ cup of honey for 1 cup of sugar. Honey also has a high water content (about 20% of it is water), so reducing your other liquids by a quarter or even a third in your recipe will help to get the perfect texture. Baking with honey can be tricky, and many people claim they struggle with getting good results in their treats. However, following a recipe exactly and using these tips will ensure the best results for your fudgy brownies.
Why does honey make brownies so fudgy?
Honey not only acts as a sweetener for your brownies, but it will also contribute to a moist, fudgy result. The reason for this is because honey has a high moisture content, which will help with the chewiness of the brownies as well as keep them tender for longer. Sugar in baking typically creates that classic cakey texture, whereas honey helps to lock in some moisture that gets lost and yields softer, denser, and fudgier results. The type of honey you use doesn't necessarily matter, but it's recommended to pick one with a mild flavor like clover or wildflower to not affect the taste of your brownies. Honey also tends to crystallize, so if this happens before you decide to stir it into your brownie batter, pop it in the microwave to get a runnier texture again.
There are many unique ways to cook and bake with honey, and adding the sweetener to your brownie recipe will not disappoint. For an extra thick, gooey brownie, use an 8x8 or 9x9 pan to achieve a thicker result. Your brownies will come out dense, chocolatey, and perfectly chewy. Once you get the hang of swapping sugar for honey in your brownies, you may just start doing so in all your recipes.