The Rule Of Thumb When Baking With Honey As A Sugar Replacement
There are numerous sugar alternatives available in stores nowadays, but there's one that holds a sweet spot in many people's hearts. Honey is a wonderful sweetener, adding delectable flavor to bakery goods and other foods, as long as you are aware of how to use it. Because it has different properties compared to sugar, there are a few rules to consider when you bake with it.
We talked to beekeeper Jodie Goldsworthy for tips on how to cook and bake with honey. Considering the variety of ways you can create with this nutritious ingredient, it's worth taking the time to learn about how it works so you can discover the wonderful dishes you can prepare with it.
Honey has been used in cooking and baking for millennia. It was even an ingredient in the original ancient Greek version of cheesecake. It is sweeter than sugar, and has a moderate to low glycemic index, which affects blood sugar. Bakers will use less honey in their creations, utilizing around ⅔ cup per one cup of sugar. It is perfect for glazes, marinades, desserts, drinks, or in any treat that needs a little extra flavor.
Ways of baking with honey
The versatility of honey allows it to be used in a variety of recipes, it just behaves with specific characteristics. In addition to the important difference in sweetness, there are other key properties to keep in mind. Honey is mildly acidic, so bakers need to be mindful while using it, such as when you are making batters and doughs. Adding about ¼ to ½ teaspoon of baking soda per cup of honey to the mixture will tame the acidity. Another thing to look for is moisture. Because honey is a liquid, reduce the amount of other liquids in a preparation by ¼ cup for each cup of honey. In addition, it cooks more quickly, so to avoid burning your food, reduce your oven heat by about 25 degrees Fahrenheit and stir often.
Honey is crafted by nature and prepared with human diligence and ingenuity. The numerous, flavorful foods made with this valuable ingredient are possible because of the work done by honey bees and harvesters. When you learn about the complex process that goes into making honey, and discover how to craft food from it, you may be left feeling a bit of awe and appreciation.