The Rule Of Thumb When Baking With Honey As A Sugar Replacement

There are numerous sugar alternatives available in stores nowadays, but there's one that holds a sweet spot in many people's hearts. Honey is a wonderful sweetener, adding delectable flavor to bakery goods and other foods, as long as you are aware of how to use it. Because it has different properties compared to sugar, there are a few rules to consider when you bake with it.

We talked to beekeeper Jodie Goldsworthy for tips on how to cook and bake with honey. Considering the variety of ways you can create with this nutritious ingredient, it's worth taking the time to learn about how it works so you can discover the wonderful dishes you can prepare with it.

Honey has been used in cooking and baking for millennia. It was even an ingredient in the original ancient Greek version of cheesecake. It is sweeter than sugar, and has a moderate to low glycemic index, which affects blood sugar. Bakers will use less honey in their creations, utilizing around ⅔ cup per one cup of sugar. It is perfect for glazes, marinades, desserts, drinks, or in any treat that needs a little extra flavor.