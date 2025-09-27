​​Audrey Hepburn's Favorite Way To Eat Potatoes Is A Textural Delight

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The mention of Audrey Hepburn may conjure images of her iconic "Breakfast at Tiffany's" look in an impossibly svelte black cocktail dress, with her hair piled effortlessly atop her head, and her outfit dripping with jewels. However, you may not know that beyond her style and grace on the silver screen, Hepburn was known for her enthusiasm for and about food.

In the book "Audrey at Home: Memories of my Mother's Kitchen," her son, Lucca Dotti, shares food memories that shaped his childhood, along with a multitude of recipes that his mother cherished, including the secret to her favorite chocolate cake. The book is firmly rooted in its time, incorporating anecdotes that formed Hepburn's relationship with food, from growing up in Holland during World War II, when food was scarce, to living in Rome as a mother and wife. One of the recipes that made the grade was Hepburn's potato balls, which she frequently requested her longtime cook, Rochita, to make. Out of all the different kinds of potatoes, this recipe highlights the compact creaminess of new potatoes in particular.