Audrey Hepburn's Favorite Way To Eat Potatoes Is A Textural Delight
The mention of Audrey Hepburn may conjure images of her iconic "Breakfast at Tiffany's" look in an impossibly svelte black cocktail dress, with her hair piled effortlessly atop her head, and her outfit dripping with jewels. However, you may not know that beyond her style and grace on the silver screen, Hepburn was known for her enthusiasm for and about food.
In the book "Audrey at Home: Memories of my Mother's Kitchen," her son, Lucca Dotti, shares food memories that shaped his childhood, along with a multitude of recipes that his mother cherished, including the secret to her favorite chocolate cake. The book is firmly rooted in its time, incorporating anecdotes that formed Hepburn's relationship with food, from growing up in Holland during World War II, when food was scarce, to living in Rome as a mother and wife. One of the recipes that made the grade was Hepburn's potato balls, which she frequently requested her longtime cook, Rochita, to make. Out of all the different kinds of potatoes, this recipe highlights the compact creaminess of new potatoes in particular.
Hepburn's potato ball recipe is a golden delight
Audrey Hepburn's potato balls are exactly what they sound like: Bite-sized potato orbs scooped with a melon baller from new potatoes. Homey and supremely easy to eat, the beauty of these potato poppers is that they are tender and creamy on the inside, and crispy on the outside. The melon baller creates a large, skinless exterior surface that becomes super crisp in the oven after being boiled. The result is a heap of potato balls that are puffy and golden, tapping into the best craveable elements of a french fry, but in a poppable, round form.
Hepburn's potato bites can be served with everything from a rotisserie chicken to a pot roast, and they even shine as a stand-alone snack. Unlike the controversial way Hepburn used ketchup in penne pasta, this tomato-based condiment is a perfect choice for potato balls. The whimsical appeal, smooth interior, and satisfying bite of Hepburn's favored potatoes will delight young and old — viewing of "Roman Holiday" or "My Fair Lady" optional.