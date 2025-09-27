Swap Potatoes With Polenta For A Unique Spin On Your Next Batch Of French Fries

When fries are mentioned, most people immediately think potato and not cornmeal — but we think it's about time for that to change. Hiding in plain sight, polenta fries are actually a delicious alternative, and they're actually quite easy to make. You just have to cook dry polenta into a smooth and dense porridge, which is then left to set before being sliced up into fry-sized batons. You can bake, air-fry, or fry them in hot oil until the outside is golden and crispy, and the inside is soft and creamy. There is also the option to buy premade polenta, ready to be chopped up.

If you're going the homemade route, then the trick is starting with properly cooked polenta; you don't want to use too much liquid, as that'll cause the fries to collapse into a soggy mess. Step one is to learn the liquid ratio for the best polenta and let it bubble over heat, low and slow, stirring until it's too thick to keep whisking. Then allow it to chill, spread out on a cookie sheet, until it's solid enough to cut into strips. Texture isn't the only appeal with polenta fries — they're also the perfect blank canvas for seasoning. Toppings like Parmesan and rosemary give them an Italian spin, while smoked paprika and garlic take them into more bar food territory. Or, if you really want to switch things up, try flavoring your fries the Australian way with chicken salt.