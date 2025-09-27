Swap Potatoes With Polenta For A Unique Spin On Your Next Batch Of French Fries
When fries are mentioned, most people immediately think potato and not cornmeal — but we think it's about time for that to change. Hiding in plain sight, polenta fries are actually a delicious alternative, and they're actually quite easy to make. You just have to cook dry polenta into a smooth and dense porridge, which is then left to set before being sliced up into fry-sized batons. You can bake, air-fry, or fry them in hot oil until the outside is golden and crispy, and the inside is soft and creamy. There is also the option to buy premade polenta, ready to be chopped up.
If you're going the homemade route, then the trick is starting with properly cooked polenta; you don't want to use too much liquid, as that'll cause the fries to collapse into a soggy mess. Step one is to learn the liquid ratio for the best polenta and let it bubble over heat, low and slow, stirring until it's too thick to keep whisking. Then allow it to chill, spread out on a cookie sheet, until it's solid enough to cut into strips. Texture isn't the only appeal with polenta fries — they're also the perfect blank canvas for seasoning. Toppings like Parmesan and rosemary give them an Italian spin, while smoked paprika and garlic take them into more bar food territory. Or, if you really want to switch things up, try flavoring your fries the Australian way with chicken salt.
Polenta fries are your new versatile staple
Most of us are accustomed to fries being made from potatoes exclusively, so swapping in polenta might be unexpected. While potatoes definitely bring some starchy comfort and familiarity, they can also be a bit heavy; not to mention that if they don't make their way into your meal rotation soon, they'll start to show the tell-tale signs of spoiling. Polenta fries, on the other hand, are a bit lighter, with a fluffy interior and crispy contrast on the outside that makes them incredibly delicious.
There's a real versatility factor to polenta. Cook a big batch of it and you can enjoy crispy fries today, creamy bowls tomorrow, and even a base for lasagna-style bakes later in the week. Leftovers of this wonderful slurry suddenly become a good reason to plan a whole new dinner. And unlike potatoes, polenta won't sprout, wrinkle, or demand peeling. It just waits patiently in the cupboard until inspiration strikes, making it a pantry ingredient with more possibilities than you probably expected.