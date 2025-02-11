The Liquid Ratio You Need For Creamy Polenta

To some, polenta is perhaps not much other than just slow-simmered cornmeal. Those who have taken the time to experiment with this delicious northern Italian classic — which if you didn't know is one of the oldest dishes on the planet — know it can be much more than just that. But what is the best ratio to make the creamiest, fluffiest, and smoothest polenta ever?

There are plenty of ways to get creative with this soft and creamy treat, because it pairs with almost anything. You can plate it up for dinner and top it with a tomato sauce, or add a touch of maple syrup and a handful of berries if you've got a sweet tooth. And once you awaken the chef within, you can even upgrade polenta with an easy grilled cheese twist.

But making polenta at home can sometimes get tricky. One minute you're confident you've nailed the water-to-polenta ratio, and just the next one you're adding more water or ground corn and trying to fix it. Usually, the trick behind a perfect polenta — the kind that'll make any Italian grandma go "Mamma mia!" — is simply 4 cups of water to 1 cup of dry polenta. Now, swapping some water for milk won't mess with the ratio, and it'll add some extra creaminess to your polenta, but it might upset an Italian or two. You can also use chicken broth for more flavor. It's all about what suits your taste buds.