Here's The Worst Kitchen Countertop Choice If You Hate Streaks And Constant Cleaning
Cooking can be fun, but you know what isn't? Cleaning the aftermath: The piles of dishes filled with dried crumbs, the floor where liquids might have splashed, and — perhaps the most troublesome of all — the countertop made greasy from the splattering oil. While there isn't any all-in-one solution to completely eliminate the responsibility of tidying up (technology isn't that advanced yet unfortunately), a more low-maintenance cleanup is possible. If you avoid the worst kitchen countertop choice, it can be far less intimidating.
Kristin Harrison, founder, principal designer, and creative director of Georgia & Hunt Design House, shared her design opinion exclusively with Chowhound: "I may be going against the grain here, but I think any polished material can show streaks, smudges, or water marks. I try to use honed stones as much as humanly possible." Honed stones are refined into a sleek finish that doesn't tend to show battle scars as time goes on. Harrison brings up using marble (just don't use white marble) and soapstone as examples, though honed stones aren't for everyone; for instance, constant resealing should be observed since spills can seep through the cracks easily. So, while they're low maintenance to clean, they can be high maintenance in some ways (no material is perfect). You have to weigh whether the cons are worth the pros.
Potential cons of honed stones to consider
Honed countertops are ideal for minimalistic homes, but their matte appearance doesn't work for people who prefer a flashy interior — hence why some are delighted by polished finishes instead. Since they're more absorbent, honed countertops also tend to stain easily. The biggest dealbreaker, though, is the cost; honed stones are usually more expensive (they're typically about 10% more expensive than polished stones), mostly because they require constant sealing and the additional step needed to create the matte finish.
The disadvantages of installing them might be eclipsed by their advantages, especially if you appreciate a more durable material that still looks great after a few years. This is why some might even say that laminate kitchen countertops are a major mistake, and why some professionals prefer the use of honed stones. Overall, everyone can agree that one of the worst design choices you can make in your kitchen is one that doesn't work for your own space. So, before turning it upside down, think about how you actually move in the kitchen — and whether some factors are worth the sacrifice.