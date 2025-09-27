Here's The Worst Kitchen Countertop Choice If You Hate Streaks And Constant Cleaning

Cooking can be fun, but you know what isn't? Cleaning the aftermath: The piles of dishes filled with dried crumbs, the floor where liquids might have splashed, and — perhaps the most troublesome of all — the countertop made greasy from the splattering oil. While there isn't any all-in-one solution to completely eliminate the responsibility of tidying up (technology isn't that advanced yet unfortunately), a more low-maintenance cleanup is possible. If you avoid the worst kitchen countertop choice, it can be far less intimidating.

Kristin Harrison, founder, principal designer, and creative director of Georgia & Hunt Design House, shared her design opinion exclusively with Chowhound: "I may be going against the grain here, but I think any polished material can show streaks, smudges, or water marks. I try to use honed stones as much as humanly possible." Honed stones are refined into a sleek finish that doesn't tend to show battle scars as time goes on. Harrison brings up using marble (just don't use white marble) and soapstone as examples, though honed stones aren't for everyone; for instance, constant resealing should be observed since spills can seep through the cracks easily. So, while they're low maintenance to clean, they can be high maintenance in some ways (no material is perfect). You have to weigh whether the cons are worth the pros.