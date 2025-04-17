Why Laminate Kitchen Countertops Are A Major Mistake
Redoing a kitchen is expensive, and laminate countertops are pretty cheap. This alone can make them appealing, and it's hard to fault someone for eyeing them when they're on a budget. In the long term, though, laminate countertops can be a risky design choice. On the one hand, they're visually reminiscent of their peak in the 1950s and 1960s, which can make them feel outdated and among the worst kitchen counters for selling your house. That's likely not your priority, however; it's a kitchen counter, and you're mainly concerned with making food on top of them. So, the bigger question is how laminate countertops handle food preparation day to day.
You have to be careful with laminate countertops: They're easy to scratch if you're careless with chopping food, and they're quite vulnerable to blemishes from burns or water damage. Most of the time, it's simple to clean food off them with soap, a small amount of water, and a non-abrasive sponge, but this will also get tougher as the lamination wears off. A major issue with laminate countertops is that they don't last very long. You can expect a decent laminate countertop to last about 10 to 20 years depending on how careful you are with it, and the lamination will slowly degrade over that time. Its lifespan is a far cry from marble or granite countertops, which can last for 50 years or longer.
Laminate countertops have short lifespans
These flaws mainly come down to how a laminate countertop is constructed: It's mostly a cheap wood product like particle board or kraft paper with a thin layer of decorated plastic resin on top of it. Nowadays, the material is thankfully sturdier than it was back in the 20th century, and laminate companies like Formica will combine kraft paper and resin at extremely high pressures to strengthen the bond. However, the basic materials themselves still aren't especially sturdy (kraft paper is essentially a form of cardboard made from wood pulp). As you can imagine, materials like this can swell up from water damage. Also, as the laminate wears away over time, that thick paper product beneath becomes separated from the resin surface, and it will peel.
For a short-term kitchen remodeling, laminate countertops are an easy DIY project, and they're pretty easy to install. If you're planning (or hoping) for a kitchen to last you a long time, then other materials may be a better investment. Despite being pricier, going with granite or quartzite can be better for kitchen counters over longer periods of time. Glass countertops can be a good idea because they're much more durable, but if they do suffer damage, they're tougher to repair. For another durable option, you might consider concrete. Its more industrial look may not mesh with a cozier decor, but it can weather the elements and your dinner much more easily than laminate.