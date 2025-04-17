Why Laminate Kitchen Countertops Are A Major Mistake

Redoing a kitchen is expensive, and laminate countertops are pretty cheap. This alone can make them appealing, and it's hard to fault someone for eyeing them when they're on a budget. In the long term, though, laminate countertops can be a risky design choice. On the one hand, they're visually reminiscent of their peak in the 1950s and 1960s, which can make them feel outdated and among the worst kitchen counters for selling your house. That's likely not your priority, however; it's a kitchen counter, and you're mainly concerned with making food on top of them. So, the bigger question is how laminate countertops handle food preparation day to day.

You have to be careful with laminate countertops: They're easy to scratch if you're careless with chopping food, and they're quite vulnerable to blemishes from burns or water damage. Most of the time, it's simple to clean food off them with soap, a small amount of water, and a non-abrasive sponge, but this will also get tougher as the lamination wears off. A major issue with laminate countertops is that they don't last very long. You can expect a decent laminate countertop to last about 10 to 20 years depending on how careful you are with it, and the lamination will slowly degrade over that time. Its lifespan is a far cry from marble or granite countertops, which can last for 50 years or longer.