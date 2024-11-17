How To Open Sparkling Wine Like A Sommelier

There are a couple of things you can do to mitigate some of the issues associated with opening sparkling wine — namely, that it will spew everywhere once you remove the cork. First, if your bottle of bubbly has accidentally been given a good shake, you'll want to calm its internal jitters down a bit. The easiest way to do this is to find a spot for it in the freezer for half an hour or so. The cold shuts down some of the built-up pressure inside the bottle, and less pressure equals less of a chance that the cork goes flying. Additionally, because of the cold, the oh-so-familiar popping sound that you associate with opening sparkling wine gets quieter, too, so just keep that in mind.

Second, you'll want to make sure that you hold the bottle correctly. Most people will instinctively tilt it downward a bit, and that's what you want. The slant, preferably at a 45-degree angle, forces the pressure inside the bottle to bump up against the neck. When this happens, the neck of the bottle "catches" the gas and allows it to flow out the opening in a more orderly fashion.

When you hold the bottle upright instead of at an angle, the pressure comes out the top. This is why, under the right circumstances, the cork flies off the bottle with enough power to bring down a chandelier. Always tilt the bottle before twisting off the cork. You'll save both the chandelier and your sparkling wine if you do and be on your way to becoming the sommelier you've always wanted to be.