​​The Sweet Touch That Makes Your Charcuterie Board Stand Out

While it might not be the thing to order in a restaurant for fear of being formulaic, boring, or worse: prepackaged; charcuterie boards continue to get more elaborate in the home entertaining realm. Willing hosts comb through markets to find the most interesting combinations of firm and soft cheeses, along with a dizzying array of accompaniments to offer their guests, all arranged artfully enough to tempt a Dutch master on sturdy wooden boards.

Despite the fact that there is much advice to be had on creating the perfect cheese board (don't forget the golden rule for filling it), from anchoring it with larger items to choosing pieces that range from salty to sweet, not much heed is given to the texture of those sweet morsels. Instead of upgrading your board by throwing those last bits of leftover honey in a saucer, opt for honey's unprocessed and more evocative iteration in an artful and toothsome piece of raw honeycomb. Honeycomb not only provides a bit of relief from all of the palate covering richness of the various cheeses on your board, it also lightens and rounds out each cheese by amplifying its inherently sweet notes.