The Reason To Avoid Ordering Cheese Boards When Dining Out

Brie, gouda, Manchego, and a little chèvre — designing the perfect cheese board is an art unto itself. The trick is to achieve the perfect sampling of flavor and texture combinations that will create a unique experience with each bite. Cheese boards are designed to feel bougie, laden with specialty flavors and a delicious mix of rare cheeses, soft cheeses, and hard cheeses. They're a decadent treat. But if you order a cheese board when you're out at a restaurant, there's a good chance the price tag is higher than it needs to be.

In an article written for Business Insider, restaurant critic Alice Levitt pointed out the problem, saying she avoids ordering cheese boards at restaurants because of the tendency for marked-up prices. "When I want to sample regional cheeses," she wrote, "I go to a grocery store or cheese shop." Cheese boards are beautifully arranged to look full, but you can get more for your money if you shop at grocery stores and make your own cheese board — the pros use a wooden board to best show off the cheese.

Cheese boards at restaurants can also be a bit, well, boring compared to what you make at home. You'll see a basic formula for cheese boards at many restaurants, often including a hefty helping of Havarti — often dill Havarti — as well as Manchego, Brie, Gorgonzola, goat cheese, burrata, and aged cheddar. Unless you're at a specialty cheese shop, you're likely to spend a lot of time with the same cast of cheeses when you order cheese boards at a restaurant. Make your own board at home to shake up the selection.