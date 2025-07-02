Don't Throw Out That Last Bit Of Honey. Use It For This Party Platter Instead

If you open your pantry or refrigerator, we'd bet big money you've got a jar of something that's been half-empty for months. Honey is a common culprit of the buying-a-new-jar-while-the-old-one-still-has-some-left phenomenon. But don't just toss the leftovers — we have a better idea.

Leftover honey is the perfect kickstart to an easy at-home charcuterie board, whether you're embellishing a big, fancy one for your next dinner party or building a quick snack plate from half-used pantry goods. First, use some smarts to finally get that sticky stuff out of the bottle. Despite what you might think, hardened, solidified honey can be de-crystalized with hot water. Submerge your closed bottle of honey (it should be in a glass container, not plastic) in hot water for about 10 minutes. What you'll wind up with is a loose, pourable glaze that's just sweet enough to pull other flavors into focus.

A small bowl of honey can look nice on a charcuterie board and function as a versatile dip — whether it's hard cheeses, meats, crackers, or nuts being dunked in. Drizzling the honey right over ingredients is another way to take a simple cheese plate to new heights. Honey pairs beautifully with aged cheeses like blue, Parmesan, or Manchego, as well as with soft cheeses like Brie or goat and salty cured meats. Add fresh fruits like figs, pears, or apples, herbs like rosemary, and a handful of toasted nuts, and you've got an effortlessly balanced snackable plate that leans sweet, salty, and satisfying.