Don't Throw Out That Last Bit Of Honey. Use It For This Party Platter Instead
If you open your pantry or refrigerator, we'd bet big money you've got a jar of something that's been half-empty for months. Honey is a common culprit of the buying-a-new-jar-while-the-old-one-still-has-some-left phenomenon. But don't just toss the leftovers — we have a better idea.
Leftover honey is the perfect kickstart to an easy at-home charcuterie board, whether you're embellishing a big, fancy one for your next dinner party or building a quick snack plate from half-used pantry goods. First, use some smarts to finally get that sticky stuff out of the bottle. Despite what you might think, hardened, solidified honey can be de-crystalized with hot water. Submerge your closed bottle of honey (it should be in a glass container, not plastic) in hot water for about 10 minutes. What you'll wind up with is a loose, pourable glaze that's just sweet enough to pull other flavors into focus.
A small bowl of honey can look nice on a charcuterie board and function as a versatile dip — whether it's hard cheeses, meats, crackers, or nuts being dunked in. Drizzling the honey right over ingredients is another way to take a simple cheese plate to new heights. Honey pairs beautifully with aged cheeses like blue, Parmesan, or Manchego, as well as with soft cheeses like Brie or goat and salty cured meats. Add fresh fruits like figs, pears, or apples, herbs like rosemary, and a handful of toasted nuts, and you've got an effortlessly balanced snackable plate that leans sweet, salty, and satisfying.
Use honey across the board
The best way to make an affordable charcuterie board that won't break the bank is by using some of what you already have lying around. Do a full fridge clean-out and scoop out your leftover Dijon mustard and mayo, mixing the two with the honey for an easy sauce. Or, try whipping your honey with mustard till it turns light and buttery — whipping is one of the best ways to use crystallized honey (and to wow your guests). Spread it on crackers, swipe it onto a slice of sharp cheddar, or spoon it into a ramekin and call it a feature.
If you like the idea of adding a dip to your board, there are more options. Blend that honey with a spoonful of leftover ricotta or Greek yogurt, add a pinch of salt, and suddenly you have a sweet-savory spread. Top it with chopped dates, citrus zest, or crushed nuts to elevate it even further.
If you've got more than just a drizzle leftover, you can add some red pepper flakes and hot sauce for an easy, no-cook take on homemade hot honey. The addition of spice opens new doors on the board. A hit of heat plays especially well with creamy cheeses like ricotta or Brie and even with basic salami. Just drizzling the honey over sliced apples alone can fill in your charcuterie board with something fresh and visually appealing. These easy, affordable ingredients are probably already in your kitchen and can come together for something that looks and tastes way more impressive than the effort it takes.