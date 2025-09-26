Forget Tomato Cages: There's A Better (And Easier) Way To Grow Them In Your Garden

Tomatoes are among the most commonly grown types of produce in home gardens across the United States. In fact, certain varieties are particularly suitable for beginners making their foray into growing their own fruits and vegetables. As you delve into the world of growing tomatoes, one of the first things you will need, in addition to the seeds, of course, is a form of structural support. This is essential to keep the plant upright and prevent it from breaking. This support can come from any trellis, or even designated tomato cages. When we had an exclusive conversation with gardening expert, coach, and consultant, The Young Nonno (@theyoungnonno on Instagram), he pointed to a much better and easier way of growing tomatoes without cages.

He recommends the unique approach to growing tomatoes in Florida, which can easily be implemented anywhere: the Florida weave. This technique, he explains, "is a system of poles at either end of a row of tomatoes, which act as an anchor point for string or twine to be run along and back in successive loops of various heights to contain the tomato plants and branches." Every tomato plant receives some form of support, whether from Martha Stewart's go-to bamboo stakes, a long piece of lumber, or a metal pole with a height of at least 5 feet. To keep the plant upright as it grows taller, the main stem and some secondary branches are tied to the support structure.

According to The Young Nonno, this method is ideal for tomato varieties that are shorter and with more outward branches, like those used for making tomato sauce or canning. He also recommends this method for some cherry and grape tomato types, which "don't benefit from regular pruning of branches and suckers."