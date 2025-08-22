How Martha Stewart Gives Her Tomato Plants The Best Structural Support

Staking tomatoes the Martha Stewart way is pretty easy. First you'll need bamboo stakes. Most gardening supply stores should have them in stock at the beginning of the growing season; just make sure to choose stakes that don't have any sort of coating or treatments, as those chemicals can find their way into the soil and eventually your tomatoes. You'll also need twine for attaching the plants to the stake. Stewart uses all natural jute twine.

In the early stages of growing, bury one short stake near the center of the plant for support. When it's tall enough, gently tie one or two of the stronger, center tendrils to the stake with some of the jute or twine to keep the plant upright. Later, when it outgrows the small stake, create a teepee around the plant with three large stakes around 8 to 9 feet tall. Bury the ends of the stakes on three sides of the plant, around 8 to 10 inches deep, then angle the tops together and tie them up. Once the structure is in place, you can wrap some twine in between each stake to give the plant extra support.

When you're done, all you need to do is properly water your veggie garden and maybe plant some basil alongside your tomatoes. Eventually, your space will look so tidy that you might even want to take a picture for Instagram.