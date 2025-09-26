The Safety Advice To Commit To When Frying Homemade Donuts
With their sugary glaze and sometimes flamboyant frosting designs, donuts are sweet, indulgent pastries that are quite fun to eat. But making them? That's a whole different story. Believe it or not, before attempting to even make a tasty batch at home, there are precautions you should observe. Chowhound spoke with Hannah Taylor, author of Southern cookbook "Measure with Your Heart," who exclusively told us all about the safety advice to commit to when frying homemade donuts.
"First off, use a heavy pot and don't crowd it; hot oil needs space to do its job." This helps the donuts cook evenly. Taylor also makes sure to have a thermometer since the temperature is one thing you should never leave to chance when deep-frying. Canola oil, which has a more delicate taste that doesn't really affect the outcome of your dessert, is best at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for peak performance. "And here's a big one: Never walk away from hot oil," Taylor advises, underscoring that the danger of multitasking might be one of the deep-frying mistakes you may not even know you're making. Being ready for the worst-case scenario is also important, hence her last tip: "Keep a lid nearby. If anything ever flares, you can smother it quick." While it seems harmless, water is oil's greatest enemy since it causes the oil to jump, which is dangerous.
How to deep-fry donuts like a pro
With frying, a method that has been around longer than you think, choosing the right cookware goes hand-in-hand with observing safety. Hannah Taylor utilizes pots with substantial depth so the heat stays consistent and there's plenty of room for 2 to 3 inches of oil. Using a Dutch oven or a deep cast-iron pot avoids overcrowding, letting you fry everything evenly. A saucepan, as long as it's deep, also works. Depending on how big and deep the pot is, frying in batches of three to five at once is best. Keep paper towels on hand, too; they can absorb any surplus oil clinging to the donuts, which you need for a less-greasy finish.
Once you're done with the whole process — each piece should take around two to three minutes per side — and you have a batch of donuts you're proud of, don't throw away the perfectly good oil just yet. It can work for other fried desserts, such as fritters, but Taylor mentions a great rule of thumb: "Sweet oil for sweet things, savory oil for savory things. That way your donuts taste like donuts, and your chicken tastes like chicken." While reusing oil is sustainable, don't overdo it. There's no specific amount of reuses for when you should throw it out, so rely on signs that it isn't good for another round, including bubbles on top, a weird smell, or a cloudy transparency.