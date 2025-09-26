We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With their sugary glaze and sometimes flamboyant frosting designs, donuts are sweet, indulgent pastries that are quite fun to eat. But making them? That's a whole different story. Believe it or not, before attempting to even make a tasty batch at home, there are precautions you should observe. Chowhound spoke with Hannah Taylor, author of Southern cookbook "Measure with Your Heart," who exclusively told us all about the safety advice to commit to when frying homemade donuts.

"First off, use a heavy pot and don't crowd it; hot oil needs space to do its job." This helps the donuts cook evenly. Taylor also makes sure to have a thermometer since the temperature is one thing you should never leave to chance when deep-frying. Canola oil, which has a more delicate taste that doesn't really affect the outcome of your dessert, is best at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for peak performance. "And here's a big one: Never walk away from hot oil," Taylor advises, underscoring that the danger of multitasking might be one of the deep-frying mistakes you may not even know you're making. Being ready for the worst-case scenario is also important, hence her last tip: "Keep a lid nearby. If anything ever flares, you can smother it quick." While it seems harmless, water is oil's greatest enemy since it causes the oil to jump, which is dangerous.