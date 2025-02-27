This App Unlocks Costco Delivery Even If You Don't Have A Membership
Costco is one of the most loved food retailers in United States. The store sells everything from televisions to iconic food court hot dogs, but the only downside for some is that a membership is required in order to shop there. As of 2024, though, those who have an Uber Eats membership are able to shop from the grocery giant without having to actually pay the membership fee. Costco does offer same-day grocery delivery on its own, but it's limited to only nonperishable items. Uber Eats solves that problem.
Data from Progressive Grocer ranks Costco as the third-largest grocery retailer in the country, only behind Walmart and Amazon. And with Uber Eats, customers can shop through the app without having to input any Costco membership number (although doing so gives you access to more discounts and deals, and users are prompted to get a Costco membership through the Uber Eats app), and have the groceries delivered right to your home on the same day. It's a perfect way for people to avoid the chaos of Costco lines — and the annual membership fee — while still enjoying what the retailer sells.
Costco members get a discount on an Uber Eats membership
Uber Eats started out as just a restaurant delivery service, but in July 2020, shortly after the pandemic hit, the brand introduced grocery delivery. Costco wasn't available on the platform, though, until summer 2024, when Uber announced the partnership. The new setup benefits Uber Eats, too, encouraging Costco members to sign up for the app by offering an extra 20% off a regular Uber One membership. To order, customers just go on the Uber Eats app, find their nearest Costco location, and select the groceries of their choice for delivery.
Reddit users discussed the smoothness of ordering on Uber Eats, and the general consensus is that most have been impressed with getting Costco delivered with ease. "It was great. The Uber driver would pick up the items you selected and delivered your goods," one user wrote. Another person added, "I've done it twice now. Totally awesome each time." Some people did say that Costco prices are slightly higher on Uber Eats. That tends to be the case with regular fast-food restaurant delivery, too, but it's something to keep in mind if you're sticking to a strict grocery budget.