This App Unlocks Costco Delivery Even If You Don't Have A Membership

Costco is one of the most loved food retailers in United States. The store sells everything from televisions to iconic food court hot dogs, but the only downside for some is that a membership is required in order to shop there. As of 2024, though, those who have an Uber Eats membership are able to shop from the grocery giant without having to actually pay the membership fee. Costco does offer same-day grocery delivery on its own, but it's limited to only nonperishable items. Uber Eats solves that problem.

Data from Progressive Grocer ranks Costco as the third-largest grocery retailer in the country, only behind Walmart and Amazon. And with Uber Eats, customers can shop through the app without having to input any Costco membership number (although doing so gives you access to more discounts and deals, and users are prompted to get a Costco membership through the Uber Eats app), and have the groceries delivered right to your home on the same day. It's a perfect way for people to avoid the chaos of Costco lines — and the annual membership fee — while still enjoying what the retailer sells.