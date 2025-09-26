This Crunchy Flavor-Packed Snack Is The Perfect Fall Ice Cream Topping

Autumn goes by in a breeze, meaning you must take advantage of all of the fall flavors while you can. Whether you're a fan of the pumpkin spice latte or itching to bake a pumpkin pie, there are many ways to enjoy the season. Pumpkin is an essential fall flavor, and there is more that you can do with the fruit than you may realize. If you're using a pumpkin to create a purée or make a pie, don't throw out your pumpkin seeds — use them as a delicious and crunchy ice cream topping.

Toasting your pumpkin seeds is a great way to get full use out of your entire pumpkin, and the seeds also have a quite a bit of health benefits. They're a good source of protein, as well as zinc and iron, and are full of healthy fats. Not only are they good for you, but they also have a sweet and nutty flavor that taste great on their own, but even better as a topping. Add the crunchy treat to a bowl of vanilla ice cream and you have the perfect fall dessert.