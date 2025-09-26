This Crunchy Flavor-Packed Snack Is The Perfect Fall Ice Cream Topping
Autumn goes by in a breeze, meaning you must take advantage of all of the fall flavors while you can. Whether you're a fan of the pumpkin spice latte or itching to bake a pumpkin pie, there are many ways to enjoy the season. Pumpkin is an essential fall flavor, and there is more that you can do with the fruit than you may realize. If you're using a pumpkin to create a purée or make a pie, don't throw out your pumpkin seeds — use them as a delicious and crunchy ice cream topping.
Toasting your pumpkin seeds is a great way to get full use out of your entire pumpkin, and the seeds also have a quite a bit of health benefits. They're a good source of protein, as well as zinc and iron, and are full of healthy fats. Not only are they good for you, but they also have a sweet and nutty flavor that taste great on their own, but even better as a topping. Add the crunchy treat to a bowl of vanilla ice cream and you have the perfect fall dessert.
How to toast your pumpkin seeds
To toast your pumpkin seeds, you can either do so on the stove or in the oven. To make them on the stove, add powdered sugar and salt on top of the pumpkin seeds and roast until you hear them popping. If you're making them in the oven, they'll take between 10 to 15 minutes to get crispy and golden brown. Before toasting your pumpkin seeds, make sure to dry the seeds thoroughly to keep them from getting soggy and ensure crispiness. You can customize the pumpkin seeds with any spices or additives you want, such as cinnamon and vanilla for a warm flavor or honey for an added sweetness.
Another unique way to add your pumpkin seeds to ice cream is to make them into a pumpkin brittle. Heat sugar, water, corn syrup, and salt to create the candied coating and mix in pumpkin seeds before adding them to a baking sheet to harden. The sweet and salty flavor of the brittle will pair excellently on top of a scoop of vanilla ice cream. You can even add extra pumpkin flavor with a drizzle of pumpkin seed oil, which offers more of a savory taste to offset some of the sweetness of the treat. Pumpkin seeds are the versatile snack you need to enjoy the autumn season.