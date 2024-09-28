The Unexpected Oil That Pairs Perfectly With Ice Cream
You can't go wrong with ice cream, even when it starts to get chilly outside. Whether served on its own or scooped atop warm brownies, the cold and creamy dessert is a delicious way to close out a meal or satisfy late-night cravings. From classic vanilla to subtly caffeinated coffee, ice cream comes in so many flavors you surely wouldn't ever be able to try them all. Combined with the vast array of mix-ins and syrups, there are countless ways to sweeten the treat. But what about spicing it up in a more savory way? Enter pumpkin seed oil. The earthy, nutty topping is worth drizzling over a bowl of ice cream anytime but especially during spooky season when a little extra toastiness goes a long way.
When the earliest versions of ice cream were invented many centuries ago, its first fans likely couldn't have anticipated all the toppings you'd be able to add to it. Nor could they have seen the fervor surrounding pumpkin-flavored foods coming. But regardless of seasonal trends, pumpkin seed oil is far from the first unexpected topping to be enjoyed on ice cream. For instance, curious culinary minds might add small spoonfuls of chili crisp to ice cream for a spicy kick. Even olive oil is sometimes drizzled over vanilla ice cream to enhance its smooth, decadent creaminess. While pumpkin seed oil only lends a subtle warmth to the dessert, its rich, slightly savory flavor pairs surprisingly well with ice cream.
Spice up your ice cream with pumpkin seed oil
A glug of pumpkin seed oil goes a long way in elevating ice cream. While you might expect this topping to have a flavor similar to pumpkin pie, it's more savory than sweet. Comparable to roasted peanuts or toasted sesame oil, its strong earthy and nutty flavors works well with the sugary, creamy dessert. The fats in the oil also make every spoonful of ice cream taste even richer. Note that in the bottle, pumpkin seed oil tends to have a brown or red-orange hue like the squash itself. However, after being poured over ice cream, it might turn slightly greenish, so don't worry if you see it change colors in real-time.
When it comes to ice cream pairings, the pronounced taste of pumpkin seed oil shines best with a simple, classic flavor like vanilla. You can also lean into its bold nuttiness with similarly colored pistachio or matcha ice creams, which also have earthy notes. In true fall fashion, you could pair this pumpkin-based topping with seasonal ice cream flavors like spiced latte, maple, or caramel apple. And, of course, there's always the option to double down on the pumpkin by drizzling the oil over a bowl of pumpkin ice cream. Whether served on its own or with other toppings like pepita brittle, a caramel like the kind you can make with olive oil, or a pinch of sea salt, pumpkin seed oil is a worthy addition to scoops and sundaes, no matter the season.