The Unexpected Oil That Pairs Perfectly With Ice Cream

You can't go wrong with ice cream, even when it starts to get chilly outside. Whether served on its own or scooped atop warm brownies, the cold and creamy dessert is a delicious way to close out a meal or satisfy late-night cravings. From classic vanilla to subtly caffeinated coffee, ice cream comes in so many flavors you surely wouldn't ever be able to try them all. Combined with the vast array of mix-ins and syrups, there are countless ways to sweeten the treat. But what about spicing it up in a more savory way? Enter pumpkin seed oil. The earthy, nutty topping is worth drizzling over a bowl of ice cream anytime but especially during spooky season when a little extra toastiness goes a long way.

When the earliest versions of ice cream were invented many centuries ago, its first fans likely couldn't have anticipated all the toppings you'd be able to add to it. Nor could they have seen the fervor surrounding pumpkin-flavored foods coming. But regardless of seasonal trends, pumpkin seed oil is far from the first unexpected topping to be enjoyed on ice cream. For instance, curious culinary minds might add small spoonfuls of chili crisp to ice cream for a spicy kick. Even olive oil is sometimes drizzled over vanilla ice cream to enhance its smooth, decadent creaminess. While pumpkin seed oil only lends a subtle warmth to the dessert, its rich, slightly savory flavor pairs surprisingly well with ice cream.

