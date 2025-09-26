Here's How To Avoid A Bitter Marinade When Adding Raw Garlic

According to Samuel-Drake Jones, the way the garlic is prepared has a direct effect on the taste. "Sliced garlic has a milder flavor, as the allicin forms more slowly, so the taste stays subtler," he said. "Minced garlic has a stronger flavor since more surface area is exposed, meaning more flavor compounds are exposed." This means that if you want a subtle hint of garlic without overwhelming the palate, slicing would be the most suitable method. On the other hand, if you want that potent punch of garlic, opt for minced or even crushed garlic, which is when the maximum amount of allicin gets released. Although, keep in mind that using crushed garlic runs the risk of the marinade becoming bitter over time.

Other useful techniques for delightful garlicky dressing are to cook the garlic before incorporating it into the marinade. "Cooked garlic loses its harshness and becomes sweet, nutty, and mellow," Jones said. Don't hesitate to use roasted or sautéed garlic to impart a delicate sweetness and mouthwatering aromas of cooked garlic to the marinade. Working with cooked garlic is suitable for delicate proteins that more readily absorb bold flavors. Alternatively, Jones recommends making a roasted garlic paste to stir into the mix, or making a garlic-infused oil that will impart its flavor without the raw edge. Another hack is to smash the clove with a bit of coarse salt to mellow down the flavor. Patience is also a virtue, so allow the marinade to rest for 10 to 15 minutes after mixing the garlic in so that the flavors come together; you can adjust the seasonings to taste before adding in your choice of protein or vegetables.