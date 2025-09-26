Here's How To Avoid A Bitter Marinade When Adding Raw Garlic
In the Chowhound kitchen, we've got you covered with the ultimate guide for cooking with garlic: from savvy hacks for effortless peeling, insights into one of the worst ways to peel it, a laundry list of myths about garlic you probably thought were true, and so much more. There is no denying that garlic is a coveted culinary staple that spans almost every cuisine around the world, whose flavor can make or break the outcome of any dish. Raw garlic, in particular, has a distinct pungency that comes from natural sulfuric compounds, such as allicin, which is released when fresh garlic is chopped, crushed, or minced. This is the source of the natural bitterness of raw garlic. To avoid ruining a marinade with the acrid bite from raw garlic, we spoke to Executive Chef Samuel-Drake Jones of Hudson Local and Hudson VU in New York City for useful pointers to tone down raw garlic's bitterness.
"Allicin is what gives garlic its sharp, pungent bite," he said. "But in a marinade, especially if it sits for a while, that bite can turn bitter or harsh." He also adds that if the garlic isn't properly emulsified well into the marinade, meaning you've just added raw pieces without properly mixing the components, the volatile compounds can dominate in the flavor department — especially when paired with acidic ingredients like vinegar or citrus. "Acid enhances the sharpness, but can also accentuate bitterness if not balanced properly," Jones said. He recommends offsetting the bitterness with a touch of sweetness from your preferred sweetener or fat source, like olive oil or sesame oil.
How garlic's preparation method impacts flavor
According to Samuel-Drake Jones, the way the garlic is prepared has a direct effect on the taste. "Sliced garlic has a milder flavor, as the allicin forms more slowly, so the taste stays subtler," he said. "Minced garlic has a stronger flavor since more surface area is exposed, meaning more flavor compounds are exposed." This means that if you want a subtle hint of garlic without overwhelming the palate, slicing would be the most suitable method. On the other hand, if you want that potent punch of garlic, opt for minced or even crushed garlic, which is when the maximum amount of allicin gets released. Although, keep in mind that using crushed garlic runs the risk of the marinade becoming bitter over time.
Other useful techniques for delightful garlicky dressing are to cook the garlic before incorporating it into the marinade. "Cooked garlic loses its harshness and becomes sweet, nutty, and mellow," Jones said. Don't hesitate to use roasted or sautéed garlic to impart a delicate sweetness and mouthwatering aromas of cooked garlic to the marinade. Working with cooked garlic is suitable for delicate proteins that more readily absorb bold flavors. Alternatively, Jones recommends making a roasted garlic paste to stir into the mix, or making a garlic-infused oil that will impart its flavor without the raw edge. Another hack is to smash the clove with a bit of coarse salt to mellow down the flavor. Patience is also a virtue, so allow the marinade to rest for 10 to 15 minutes after mixing the garlic in so that the flavors come together; you can adjust the seasonings to taste before adding in your choice of protein or vegetables.