Make Oven-Baked Sandwiches Crispier By Skipping One Common Step

Sandwiches don't have to be cold, soggy, and boring. By baking them in the oven, you can turn them into hot, crispy masterpieces that are sure to leave you satisfied. To level up your sandwich game, try following some expert advice: When making oven-baked sandwiches, many people wrap them in foil before putting them in the oven; it's best to skip this step for the perfect crispy bite. Chowhound spoke with Lindsey Baruch, content creator and recipe developer of @‌lindseyeats, and Lexi Stahr, sous chef at Lucky Charlie pizzeria in Brooklyn, New York, for some exclusive tips on how to achieve a perfectly crispy oven-baked sandwich (including ditching the commonly used foil-wrapping method).

Baruch says that "by wrapping in foil, you can keep your sandwich warm, but it doesn't really keep it crispy since it is being trapped by the heat; it will steam and not stay crispy this way." Wrapping it in foil traps moisture from the ingredients and heat, creating a steamy environment that softens the bread. Instead, bake your sandwiches without foil or, if you want the ingredients to meld together (such as for gooey ham and cheese sliders), wrap them in foil only at the beginning of cooking. Stahr advises that "if you want it to be crispy, you'll have to make sure to unwrap before the cook is finished and let the bread toast up a bit." Soon, you'll be making tasty oven-baked Philly cheesesteaks, grilled cheeses, paninis, and clubs.