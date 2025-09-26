Make Oven-Baked Sandwiches Crispier By Skipping One Common Step
Sandwiches don't have to be cold, soggy, and boring. By baking them in the oven, you can turn them into hot, crispy masterpieces that are sure to leave you satisfied. To level up your sandwich game, try following some expert advice: When making oven-baked sandwiches, many people wrap them in foil before putting them in the oven; it's best to skip this step for the perfect crispy bite. Chowhound spoke with Lindsey Baruch, content creator and recipe developer of @lindseyeats, and Lexi Stahr, sous chef at Lucky Charlie pizzeria in Brooklyn, New York, for some exclusive tips on how to achieve a perfectly crispy oven-baked sandwich (including ditching the commonly used foil-wrapping method).
Baruch says that "by wrapping in foil, you can keep your sandwich warm, but it doesn't really keep it crispy since it is being trapped by the heat; it will steam and not stay crispy this way." Wrapping it in foil traps moisture from the ingredients and heat, creating a steamy environment that softens the bread. Instead, bake your sandwiches without foil or, if you want the ingredients to meld together (such as for gooey ham and cheese sliders), wrap them in foil only at the beginning of cooking. Stahr advises that "if you want it to be crispy, you'll have to make sure to unwrap before the cook is finished and let the bread toast up a bit." Soon, you'll be making tasty oven-baked Philly cheesesteaks, grilled cheeses, paninis, and clubs.
More tips for tasty oven-baked sandwiches
Recipe developer Lindsey Baruch and sous chef Lexi Stahr agree that a hotter oven is better for toasting your sandwiches. According to Baruch, "baking at a low temperature will warm and steam the inside and not crisp the exterior bread you want crispy." Stahr suggests an oven temp of 400 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, stating that "if your oven isn't hot enough, the bread will get warm and dry before it becomes crispy." The type of pan you use can also make a difference for how toasty your sandwiches get. Baking sheets are great for making a larger batch — just make sure not to overcrowd the pan, says Stahr, which could prevent the bread from crisping. Alternatively, cast iron skillets have superior heat retention, making them perfect for crisping food in the oven.
Don't forget to consider the bread and ingredients you use for your sandwich. One of the biggest issues that can cause a soggy sandwich is using too many wet ingredients. Stahr says "patting dry or draining really wet fillings like tomatoes, or precooking mushrooms, will also help reduce excess moisture that can lead to soggy bread." They also advise using a "fat barrier," such as oil or butter, to prevent the bread from absorbing extra moisture from the ingredients. Finally, consider the type of bread you use. Per Baruch's advice, "use a denser crusty bread such as sourdough or ciabatta" instead of a soft white bread, which has more potential to become soggy.