The Extra Step You Should Be Taking To Level Up Your Sandwich Game

Sandwich lovers are always looking for the best tips and tricks to up their sandwich game, and if you count yourself as part of this handheld food-loving community, then you will want to try this instant upgrade: Bake it. This one extra step will take a great sandwich and make it legendary. The process will add 10 minutes to your preparation time, so if you need immediate gratification, eat your sandwich cold and enjoy it in ignorant bliss; however, if you can be patient, heat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

The goal is to have an exterior that's toasty with a little crunch and an interior that's warm where the cheese melts over the meaty fillings. The result is a more intense bite that's rich, savory, tangy, creamy, and sweet as the flavors meld together in the most mouthwatering way possible. To get the ball rolling, evenly spread your condiments onto your bread, add meats and cheese, and let it bake. Open-faced will allow the fillings to warm quicker; however, if don't plan on slapping on any additional toppings to it, feel free to place a slice of bread on top and bake.

And speaking of those extra fillings, save the lettuce, tomato, black olives, relish, and oil and vinegar from the heat and add them to your sandwiches after they come out of the oven. This way, you keep your greens crunchy, and you avoid the dreaded soggy bread that can happen with water-rich ingredients.