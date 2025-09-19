Here's How Japanese McDonald's Are Cracking Down On Happy Meal Toy Resellers

As McDonald's rolls out its new Happy Meal partnership with Japanese entertainment company Sanrio, customers can expect less freedom with their meal. On launch day, the chain is eliminating both the home delivery and mobile ordering options, likely to help control how many Happy Meals go out; Happy Meals will only be available via the drive-thru or in-person ordering. Happy Meals are also limited to one per customer, or only three Happy Meals per order if purchasing in a group or from an account.

Perhaps the most important rule change is that customers are not allowed to choose the toy that accompanies their meal. This prevents people from buying multiple meals because it eliminates any guarantee that they can get all the toys in a given collection. McDonald's is known for releasing toys that become fan favorites, but the new rules are in response to Japan's Consumer Affairs Agency asking the brand to take action after the Pokémon incident. McDonald's Japan also hopes to reduce the food waste that was created during the Pokémon launch, ultimately leading to an overall better experience for the brand and consumers.