How McDonald's Toy Collectors Are Growing Their Collection Without Buying Happy Meals
McDonald's Happy Meal toys are shockingly popular among collectors. After all, there is a vintage McDonald's toy set that's worth quite a bit of money. Albeit, you might not know that you don't always need to buy the whole meal to get them. You can streamline just getting the toy by asking the employee behind the counter if you can simply buy the toy separately. Most McDonald's locations typically have no problem selling the toys on its own, which is ideal if you're just looking to complete a Disney collection or snag that limited-edition figurine.
When asking for the toy, you should keep in mind that some prices can vary, but you can expect that the range is usually around a dollar or so per toy, which can vary by location. Also, McDonald's does reserve the right to limit the amount of toys you purchase.
However, if you're looking for a specific character or set, calling ahead can save a trip, but if the toy is meant to stay hidden, that can hinder your chances of getting the one you want. This approach can work incredibly well for parents who want to give their kids a small treat without adding extra calories from a full meal, or for collectors who are focused solely on the toys.
Expanding your collection through a couple approaches
Buying toys individually opens up a few other possibilities. Some collectors take advantage of this to build a complete set over time by purchasing one or two at a time rather than committing to multiple Happy Meals. Given that there are so many valuable McDonald's toys, it's no surprise people would chase after these figurines. Buying the toys individually also makes it easier to swap duplicates with friends or use the toys for craft projects. For example, Disney figurines are great for desk displays or playful home decor.
Another approach you can take is to keep an eye on new releases. McDonald's will often rotate its toy sets based on movie launches, anniversaries, or other promotions. You can check the McDonald's website and or social channels to plan to ensure you don't miss out. This is a small detail that makes collecting much more manageable and enjoyable. Ultimately, whether you're a parent looking to treat your kid or a collector building out your shelf, this simple and polite ask at the counter will save time and money without wasting any food. Toys aside, this is just one of many McDonald's hacks that everyone should know about.