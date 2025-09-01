How McDonald's Toy Collectors Are Growing Their Collection Without Buying Happy Meals

McDonald's Happy Meal toys are shockingly popular among collectors. After all, there is a vintage McDonald's toy set that's worth quite a bit of money. Albeit, you might not know that you don't always need to buy the whole meal to get them. You can streamline just getting the toy by asking the employee behind the counter if you can simply buy the toy separately. Most McDonald's locations typically have no problem selling the toys on its own, which is ideal if you're just looking to complete a Disney collection or snag that limited-edition figurine.

When asking for the toy, you should keep in mind that some prices can vary, but you can expect that the range is usually around a dollar or so per toy, which can vary by location. Also, McDonald's does reserve the right to limit the amount of toys you purchase.

However, if you're looking for a specific character or set, calling ahead can save a trip, but if the toy is meant to stay hidden, that can hinder your chances of getting the one you want. This approach can work incredibly well for parents who want to give their kids a small treat without adding extra calories from a full meal, or for collectors who are focused solely on the toys.