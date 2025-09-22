Why White Bread Is The Simple, Yet Iconic Side Always Paired With Southern BBQ

In the American South, a barbecue plate might look different depending on where you are. In Texas, it's likely to include an iconic beef brisket or beef ribs; in South Carolina, it may be pulled pork. But no matter where you are, if it's at a classic BBQ joint, you're likely to get a slice of plain white bread tucked away among the meat. It may seem like an odd choice of sides, but it's a tradition dating back to at least the late 19th century. It likely started in Central Texas in the region's meat markets, which were the place to go for barbecue before BBQ joints came around.

While there are actually some good reasons for serving white bread with barbecue, the practice may have started due to economics rather than anything culinary. In the old meat markets, they'd toss a slice of white bread and other things like pickles on the plate to bulk up the small portions of meat they served. But the combination of bread and barbecue also seems to have been a fairly common pairing at folk's outdoor barbecues as well. Various newspaper accounts, including one from 1899 in The Fort Worth Record and Register, describe tables laden not only with meat, but with bread as well. Still, traditions aside, there's some practical reasons that white bread has stuck around.