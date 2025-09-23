Stop Accidentally Sabotaging Your Corn Nugget Batter. What You're Doing Wrong And How To Fix It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Southern food is pretty big on corn, whether it's eaten straight off the cob, in corn bread, succotash, or seafood boils. And fried corn is the underrated side you'll find at many Southern tables. Another biggie in Southern culture are corn nuggets. Corn nuggets are sort of the cousin to corn fritters on one side of the family and hush puppies on the other. While corn fritters are fried relatively flat and round, corn nuggets are shaped more like, well, nuggets, and are usually bite-sized. They are a bit more thick and substantial than fritters, like hush puppies, but significantly smaller than the puppies and don't puff up because they don't use corn flour.

Whether you're regularly making them at home or just dipping a toe, you may be inadvertently sabotaging your corn nugget batter by overmixing it. For some help on how to avoid the issue, we reached out to an expert for a Chowhound exclusive. Hannah Taylor is the author of "Measure with Your Heart: Southern Home Cooking to Feed Your Family and Soul," and she knows her way around a corn nugget. Taylor says, "The trick is to stir just until everything is combined, no streaks of dry flour." She says it's not worth worrying about a few lumps of flour because "they'll work themselves out in the fryer." If you mix the batter too thoroughly, it will become thin and unable to keep its shape when frying. "Think of it like biscuits," she says, "the less fussing, the better the bite."