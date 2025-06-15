Why This Underrated Southern Corn Side Deserves A Spot On Your Summer Table
Is there a better season for vegetables than summer? We don't think so. From early through late summer, it's the time of year for fresh tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, green beans, summer squash, zucchini, eggplant, corn, and so much more.
That corn, though. We love corn. Not only is it delicious just boiled with a pat of butter, it's also a versatile vegetable (okay, it's actually a grain but you get the point). You can roast corn, grill it, steam it, and even cut the cob into "ribs" and deep fry them.
But in our opinion, one of the best ways to use corn is to cut the kernels off the cob and lightly fry them in butter. To take it up a level, you can also add bacon drippings with the butter to add an even more savory and smoky flavor. But as we mentioned, corn is such a versatile menu option that it doesn't just have to be a throwaway side at your summer cookout or dinner. You can use it in a lot of different ways.
Upgrade corn beyond a simple side dish
Several corn cob kernels, lightly fried in butter and bacon grease, can certainly stand as a delicious side dish by itself. You can also sauté onion and garlic before adding the corn kernels to infuse them with even more aromatic flavors.
You can make fried corn part of a refreshing grilled romaine salad with a herby mustard dressing. If corn is out of season, no worries. You can always take a bag of frozen corn kernels, fry them in a bit of butter, add a touch of smoked paprika, and mix it in to make a delicious smoky corn chowder. Maybe consider using the fried corn as part of a warm elote dip with lime juice, jalapeños, and creamy cotija cheese.
The ideas go on and on, and the point is that corn doesn't have to be a boring side dish. You can always use frozen or canned corn — and that's perfectly fine in the winter and fall — but now's the time to take advantage of some fresh, beautiful, ripe summer corn on the cob.