Why This Underrated Southern Corn Side Deserves A Spot On Your Summer Table

Is there a better season for vegetables than summer? We don't think so. From early through late summer, it's the time of year for fresh tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, green beans, summer squash, zucchini, eggplant, corn, and so much more.

That corn, though. We love corn. Not only is it delicious just boiled with a pat of butter, it's also a versatile vegetable (okay, it's actually a grain but you get the point). You can roast corn, grill it, steam it, and even cut the cob into "ribs" and deep fry them.

But in our opinion, one of the best ways to use corn is to cut the kernels off the cob and lightly fry them in butter. To take it up a level, you can also add bacon drippings with the butter to add an even more savory and smoky flavor. But as we mentioned, corn is such a versatile menu option that it doesn't just have to be a throwaway side at your summer cookout or dinner. You can use it in a lot of different ways.