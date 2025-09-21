Swap Out Your Typical Pizza Crust With Polenta And Taste The Magic

There are several reasons why people reach for foods to use for pizza crust that aren't dough, usually being that they are looking for a gluten-free option. If you are searching for something with a little more staying power than cauliflower crust, you might want to consider trying out polenta.

If you are still a little confused as to what polenta is, don't worry. It's simply cornmeal that has been brought to a boil with water to produce a creamy dish similar in texture to oatmeal. Polenta can be eaten as a breakfast cereal or as a side the same way you would eat rice or potatoes. However, what many people don't realize is that it's also possible to pour that polenta into a pan, set it in the fridge for an hour and then bake it into an incredible gluten-free pizza crust.

This crust makes the perfect base for pizza, giving a solid, chewy texture and gorgeously subtle corn flavor. It's perfect for those nights when you want to make homemade pizza but don't want the extra hassle of dealing with regular pizza dough.