Many Americans have never heard of Weetabix and may be surprised to learn it's one of the United Kingdom's most popular breakfast cereals. In fact, the Weetabix factory outside of Kettering produces 70 million Weetabix "biscuits" every week, which are distributed both around Britain and to more than 80 additional countries (via The Weetabix Food Company). If you're among the United States citizens unaware of the original Weetabix cereal, some people have compared it to Shredded Wheat. And while the texture is a bit different, that is probably a fairly apt comparison. Of course, for its Weetabix Original, the company proudly uses only British wheat grown within a 50-mile radius of the factory.

But although Weetabix is a British staple and British-made, Bright Food, a Chinese company, actually purchased 60% of the company in 2012. Weetabix was a Chinese-owned company until 2017, when The Weetabix Food Company was acquired by Post Holdings — the same company behind other popular breakfast cereals like Honey Bunches of Oats and Fruity Pebbles. It seems as though Weetabix never really took off in the Chinese market, and Post saw the sale as a chance to diversify its portfolio with more international interests. But the Kettering-area factory is still going strong; in addition to Weetabix, the company's subsidiary brands include Weetos (chocolatey hoops), Alpen muesli, Ready Brek porridge, and others.