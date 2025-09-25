Get The Best Bang For Your Buck On Spiceology Spice Blends With This Costco Exclusive Set

Spices are like fairy dust in the culinary world, instantly turning a plain, boring meal into a masterpiece. Whether you're a seasoned home cook or someone who just dabbles in recipes, a well-equipped spice rack is essential (just avoid the seasoning mistakes everyone makes). If you're looking for something to add to your arsenal, there's a particular brand that should be on everyone's list: Spiceology. Considered the brainchild of executive chef Pete Taylor and food blogger Heather Scholten, it offers flavors that add unique touches to every meal so you're never stuck with a bland dish.

With one set of four spice blends exclusively available for purchase from Costco, it makes trying the brand out even more well worth the buck. The set includes interesting flavor boosters: Black Magic (Cajun with a bit of surprise), Greek Freak (for a coastal touch), Nashville hot chicken (for a fiery finish), and smoky honey habanero (a sweet-meets-spicy tandem). Just a quick heads up: Spiceology's website shows that the Costco-exclusive set comes with Buffalo lemon pepper, but Costco's website lists Nashville hot chicken as being included instead. The overall experience is still the same though: consistently flavorful for less.