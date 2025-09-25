Get The Best Bang For Your Buck On Spiceology Spice Blends With This Costco Exclusive Set
Spices are like fairy dust in the culinary world, instantly turning a plain, boring meal into a masterpiece. Whether you're a seasoned home cook or someone who just dabbles in recipes, a well-equipped spice rack is essential (just avoid the seasoning mistakes everyone makes). If you're looking for something to add to your arsenal, there's a particular brand that should be on everyone's list: Spiceology. Considered the brainchild of executive chef Pete Taylor and food blogger Heather Scholten, it offers flavors that add unique touches to every meal so you're never stuck with a bland dish.
With one set of four spice blends exclusively available for purchase from Costco, it makes trying the brand out even more well worth the buck. The set includes interesting flavor boosters: Black Magic (Cajun with a bit of surprise), Greek Freak (for a coastal touch), Nashville hot chicken (for a fiery finish), and smoky honey habanero (a sweet-meets-spicy tandem). Just a quick heads up: Spiceology's website shows that the Costco-exclusive set comes with Buffalo lemon pepper, but Costco's website lists Nashville hot chicken as being included instead. The overall experience is still the same though: consistently flavorful for less.
A deeper look at the Costco Spiceology set's value for money
Spiceology's Costco-exclusive set costs $49.99 for a total of 36 ounces. It leans toward the pricier end compared with other spice blends on the market, but it's well worth it if you like exploring different flavors. The set is also significantly cheaper compared to purchasing them individually, which is truly the highlight. To give you a clearer picture, it costs you $59.80 for a total of just 19.4 ounces if you get them one by one (each bottle included in the set otherwise costs $14.95 for a smaller amount).
With the pack you can only get at Costco, there's less money to shell out but more spices to enjoy, so it's a win-win (depending on how often you add a little razzle-dazzle to your meals). If Spiceology's diverse array of flavors has always been calling out to you, now's the perfect chance to try four different blends in one go. Beyond exploring the flavors of Spiceology's spice blends, knowing the simple step to get more from your spices can also do wonders. Both go hand-in-hand in crafting a chef-worthy creation you can be proud of.
Spiceology as a purveyor of taste
Spiceology is explorative and innovative by nature, as you may have noticed by now. As such, it didn't take long for the brand to break into the already saturated landscape with its first creation: Smoky honey habanero seasoning (one of the four included in the Costco-exclusive set). It's no wonder why this versatile blend is one of the brand's best sellers; it can be used in almost every way possible. Spiceology even recommends enhancing cinnamon rolls with it to create a bright, zesty finish with hints of smokiness and sweetness layered throughout.
To further solidify its presence as a purveyor of taste, Spiceology has collaborated with other chefs, including Derek Wolf, Alvin Cailan, and Chad White. This led to its now fascinating assortment of almost 300 spices and spice blends that can effortlessly elevate your cooking. Don't be mistaken, though; the brand also offers the classics. There's the Korean barbecue seasoning composed of quintessentially Korean star ingredients, including gochugaru to add a fiery touch. This Korean seasoning can make your fries a spicy delight, so add a sprinkle of it to see what we mean. It's also layered with umami thanks to the tamari soy sauce powder, so you're truly getting deep, layered notes.