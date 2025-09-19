Why Joey Fatone's Red Lobster Ads Are Winning Over '90s Kids

Nostalgia is powerful stuff. Red Lobster is capitalizing on it with the help of a familiar face to win over '90s kids. A 2025 ad campaign from the seafood franchise features Joey Fatone of '90s boy band NSYNC, and it seems to be the perfect addition to the chain's efforts to revamp its image. While you might not have discovered all of Red Lobster's secrets that can help you get even more out of your dining experience, what probably doesn't surprise you is hearing that the chain has been struggling in recent years. It's suffered dropping sales, location closures, a 2024 bankruptcy filing, and layoffs across the board.

Bringing Fatone on board is definitely a smart move. The singer-turned-TV personality embodies a time that '90s kids, now responsible adults with jobs and families of their own to feed, recall fondly. In fact, the power of nostalgia is nothing new when it comes to advertising. Marketing executives are very aware of how it uses memories of your past to create an emotional connection with a modern-day product or experience. It's why chains, such as McDonald's, often dig into the past for menu gold so they can boost sales and make customers happy. It seems to be working for Red Lobster.