The Menu Item You'd Least Expect To Be Made From Frozen At Cracker Barrel
Since opening in 1969, Cracker Barrel has built a loyal customer base for its Southern-style comfort food, charming old country store, and overall nostalgic vibes. While the essence of the country-themed restaurant and store has always been rooted in celebrating a simpler time, it tried some rebranding strategies in 2025 that had some people scratching their heads. Some of these changes included a new logo that excludes the restaurant's controversial mascot Uncle Herschel and an interior refresh that might have you questioning, what happened to Cracker Barrel's comfy, nostalgic dining rooms? But arguably one of the most despised changes had to do with the restaurant's beloved biscuits: According to Cracker Barrel employees, the once freshly made biscuits were now being made from frozen.
Some restaurant employees revealed to the New York Post that corporate changes in early 2025 included a chain-wide directive that the biscuits should be frozen after being made and reheated the next day to be served to customers. The purpose was supposedly to improve efficiency and reduce the customers' waiting time, a seasoned cook told the Post. However, people aren't loving this change, noticing a difference in the quality of the biscuits. "People want biscuits to be buttery and soft," the cook revealed. "The most common complaint we've gotten is that our biscuits are sometimes like a rock." Indeed, plenty of customers in recent months have complained on social media about the biscuits being served cold, hard as a rock, and essentially inedible.
How Cracker Barrel has responded
The good news for proponents of the old Cracker Barrel is that the restaurant has directly responded to the criticisms surrounding the recent rebranding, including the reheated biscuits. Besides suspending dining room remodels and reverting back to the "Old Timer" logo, in September 2025 Cracker Barrel announced on X, "TODAY, you can go to Cracker Barrel and know that every biscuit was hand-rolled and baked fresh that day. We are listening to our guests and aiming to provide the best food possible. We were built on biscuits. Come enjoy a basket with us."
Since its beginning, Cracker Barrel has been making its buttermilk biscuits from scratch, as part of its commitment to provide authentic Southern comfort food to customers. The biscuits are handmade using specially designed rolling pins, cutters, and biscuit ovens at each of the restaurant's over 600 locations. In total, Crackel Barrel serves over 210 million biscuits per year and makes 825,000 biscuits each day on average.
Of course, the fluffy, savory biscuits are even better with toppings like butter, various jams, or sawmill gravy. According to a National Buttermilk Biscuit Day Survey that Cracker Barrel conducted on 5,000 adults nationwide, most customers preferred butter (60%) or gravy (28%) as a topping for their biscuits. If reading this has your mouth watering for buttermilk biscuits and other southern comfort foods, make sure to check out the Cracker Barrel ordering hack that gets food on your table ASAP.