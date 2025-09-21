The Menu Item You'd Least Expect To Be Made From Frozen At Cracker Barrel

Since opening in 1969, Cracker Barrel has built a loyal customer base for its Southern-style comfort food, charming old country store, and overall nostalgic vibes. While the essence of the country-themed restaurant and store has always been rooted in celebrating a simpler time, it tried some rebranding strategies in 2025 that had some people scratching their heads. Some of these changes included a new logo that excludes the restaurant's controversial mascot Uncle Herschel and an interior refresh that might have you questioning, what happened to Cracker Barrel's comfy, nostalgic dining rooms? But arguably one of the most despised changes had to do with the restaurant's beloved biscuits: According to Cracker Barrel employees, the once freshly made biscuits were now being made from frozen.

Some restaurant employees revealed to the New York Post that corporate changes in early 2025 included a chain-wide directive that the biscuits should be frozen after being made and reheated the next day to be served to customers. The purpose was supposedly to improve efficiency and reduce the customers' waiting time, a seasoned cook told the Post. However, people aren't loving this change, noticing a difference in the quality of the biscuits. "People want biscuits to be buttery and soft," the cook revealed. "The most common complaint we've gotten is that our biscuits are sometimes like a rock." Indeed, plenty of customers in recent months have complained on social media about the biscuits being served cold, hard as a rock, and essentially inedible.